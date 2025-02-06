“Your legacy is eternal” - Sergio Ramos pens heartfelt note for Marcelo as ex-Real Madrid defender announces retirement

Sergio Ramos has sent a message to Marcelo after his former Real Madrid teammate announced retirement on Thursday, February 6. The Spaniard stated it was an honor to play with the left-back and called him a legend.

Taking to Instagram, Ramos recalled the victories and titles they won together at Real Madrid. He claimed that the Brazilian was a part of history. The former Spanish defender posted via Instagram:

"A legend retires. A brother, an old comrade of many battles. So many victories, so many titles and so many laughs. It was an honour to share so many years on the pitch. Today you hang up your boots, but your legacy is eternal. You're a part of football history. Thank you for your magic and for being the best ally on and off the pitch. Enjoy your new phase in life, Marcelo! Love you, brother."

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez also commented on Marcelo's retirement and claimed that the left-back was one of the greatest in the club's history. He said via an official statement:

"Marcelo is one of the greatest left-backs in the history of Real Madrid and world football, and we have had the privilege of enjoying him for a long time. He is one of our greatest legends and Real Madrid is and will always be his home."

Sergio Ramos played 405 matches with Marcelo at Real Madrid. The duo were a part of the club's defense for well over a decade – with the Spaniard joining in 2005 and the Brazilian joining in 2007.

Real Madrid legend Marcelo calls it time on his career

Marcelo has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36. The Brazilian legend was a free agent since November 2024 and was linked with a move to MLS or back to Europe.

However, he has decided to call it time on his career and posted on social media:

"At 18, Real Madrid knocked on my door and I arrived here. Now, I can proudly say that I am a true Madrileno. Sixteen seasons, 25 titles, five Champions Leagues, one of the captains and so many magical nights at the Bernabeu. What a journey! My journey as a player ends here, but I still have so much to give to football. Thank you for everything."

Real Madrid legend Marcelo joined Olympiacos in 2022 and then moved to Fluminese in 2023, where he spent two seasons. He left by mutual consent in November 2024 after a falling out with manager Mano Menezes.

