“Your life so far” - Alejandro Garnacho responds after fail compilation of himself goes viral online amid Manchester United struggles

After the dismal defeat to Liverpool, Manchester United players were met with fierce criticism from their fans, both at Old Trafford and on social media. Amidst the backlash, United star Alejandro Garnacho fired back at a supporter on social media who posted a compilation of his mistakes.

The Red Devils started the game strongly, but after surviving the early pressure, Liverpool took control of the proceedings. Their efforts paid off 10 minutes before halftime when Luis Diaz opened the scoring.

The Colombian winger quickly made it two in the 42nd minute, leaving United down by two goals at the break. The halftime interval did little to change things for Erik ten Hag’s side, as Mohamed Salah added to their misery to seal a dominant win for Liverpool.

Trending

Garnacho, making his first start of the season, struggled to get past Andrew Robertson and had a challenging evening. He was eventually substituted in the 69th minute for Amad Diallo.

However, the young Argentine wasn’t having any of the criticism when a fail compilation of his performances this season went viral on social media platform X, and he responded.

"Wasting your time making clips for me. Your life so far [crying face emoji, fire emoji]," Garnacho wrote (the comment was deleted later).

Expand Tweet

Earlier, Garnacho’s brother, Roberto, also took to X to express his frustration with United’s performance, stating that he couldn’t believe what he was witnessing.

With back-to-back defeats, United and Ten Hag find themselves in a tough position, as they currently sit 14th in the table with only three points. The upcoming international break will provide the Dutchman an opportunity to regroup, but it’s clear that he is under pressure to deliver results.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag explains decision to continue with Marcus Rashford against Liverpool

Several United players had a tough night, but Marcus Rashford faced the brunt of the criticism, after struggling to make an impact in the first three games. There were loud boos ringing at Old Trafford when Ten Hag chose to replace Garnacho with Amad Diallo.

There have been doubts about whether Rashford should keep his place on the left wing, but the Dutch manager stood by the English forward, insisting that he did make an impact in the game.

"It was the first start for [Joshua] Zirkzee and for [Alejandro] Garnacho. Then you decide to bring players on who can have an impact. ‘[Amad] Diallo, he deserved it [to come on]. he can have an impact. We then brought a player off who is not used to 90 minutes.’ The second thing as well, Rashford had some very good assists for Zirkzee. So he had an impact in the game," Ten Hag said (via BBC).

The Red Devils will be on their travels next to face Southampton on September 15, followed by an EFL Cup match against Barnsley and an away league fixture against Crystal Palace.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback