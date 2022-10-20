“Your lips don’t taste of anything to me”, “You left me because of your narcissism” – Shakira appears to take swipe at Gerard Pique in her new song Monotonia

Shakira seemingly took a swipe at former partner Gerard Pique in her newly-released music video "Monotonia."

The name of the song translates to monotony in English. The lines could resemble that of a person who has suffered a heartbreak.

The Colombian split up with her 12-year-long partner Gerard Pique earlier this year. The lines in the new music video are quite symbolic. It says in one part of the lyrics:

"It wasn’t your fault. It wasn’t your fault. Neither mine. Blame it on the monotony I never said anything, but I was hurting I knew this would happen.

"You on your thing and doing the same. Always looking for prominence. You forgot what we once were. And the worst thing is." (Translated via lyricskpop.net)

In another part, the lyrics read:

"Suddenly you weren’t the same. You left me because of your narcissism. You forgot what we once were. You getting distant with your attitude. And that made me uneasy.

"You weren’t even giving half of you, but I know I gave more than you did. You were running for someone, you weren’t even walking for me. This love is not dead but it is delirious."

The song continues:

"It is a necessary goodbye, what one day was incredible. It became routine. Your lips don’t taste like anything to me. Now it’s all the opposite"

In the song, Shakira can be seen walking in teary eyes through a supermarket before being shot in the chest with a bazooka by a man wearing a white hoodie.

Fans found similarities between the man's appearance with that of Pique's attire and appearance in his former partner's music video "Me Enamore" in 2017.

Gerard Pique might have to wear jersey with Shakira's name printed on it

Gerard Pique might have to wear jersey with Shakira's name on it.

Gerard Pique was brutalized by fans for his hapless performance in Barcelona's 3-3 draw against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League on 13 October. The Spaniard has played only six games for the Catalan club so far this season.

However, his misery might not end there. Pique could very well be wearing a Barcelona jersey with Shakira's name on it in the next game.

The Colombian has just launched a new music video and in a bid to promote it, Spotify, Barcelona's official sponsor, might want the club to wear a special jersey for the upcoming game.

