“Your minds are wrong!” - When Thierry Henry shared his Valentine’s Day plan that left Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards in splits

Thierry Henry's comments about Valentine's Day in 2023 left his co-panellists Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher in splits. The trio are a part of the CBS panel for UEFA Champions League matches.

They share a friendly camaraderie, with presenter Kate Scott acting as the moderator. In 2023, when asked by Scott about his plans for Valentine's Day and if he expects to receive any gifts when he goes home, Henry responded (as per Sport Bible):

“Well, hopefully when I go home something might be there.”

This response from Henry sent shockwaves of laughter across the room, with Carragher even leaping out of his chair in delight. It was apparent that Henry's answer had gone down well with the other two panellists. However, the Frenchman was quick to refute the innuendo and added:

“No, I’m talking about flowers and chocolates. Your minds are wrong!”

You can see a clipping of the video here:

Expand Tweet

Thierry Henry is a legend of the sport

Thierry Henry is a legend of the sport, having played for some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Barcelona, Juventus and Arsenal. Notably, he was a part of the Gunners' 2003-04 Invincible season, when they won the Premier League unbeaten. Henry was a trusted lieutenant of former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

Among other honours, Henry won two Premier League titles and three FA Cups with Arsenal. He was also a part of the side that finished runners-up in the 2005-06 UEFA Champions League to Barcelona. He then moved to the Catalan club and won the prestigious continental title in 2008-09.

With La Blaugrana, Thierry Henry also won two La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey and a FIFA Club World Cup. Individually, he finished second in the 2003 Ballon d'Or race and third in the 2006 edition of the individual award. He is also a World Cup winner with France (1998) and also has a runner-up medal, with Les Blues going down to Italy in the 2006 final.

