"Your players couldn't handle the pressure" - Ex-Liverpool star taunts Erik ten Hag during 7-0 Manchester United demolition

Former Liverpool star Jose Enrique taunted Erik ten Hag as the Reds thrashed Manchester United by a scoreline of 7-0 in their Premier League clash at Anfield. Braces from Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, and Darwin Nunez, and another goal from Roberto Firmino completed the demolition on Sunday, 5 March.

It was an astonishing outcome that not many would have expected before the start of the match. Enrique didn't let go of the chance to have a shot at United as the retired left-back wrote on Twitter:

"Ten Hag your players could[n't] handle the pressure. come on reds!!!"

Liverpool moved up to the fifth place in the league table with the win. They currently have 42 points on the board from 25 matches. Manchester United, meanwhile, are third with 49 points from 25 matches.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp emphasized importance of the clash vs. Manchester United ahead of the match

Ahead of the clash against Manchester United at Anfield, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claimed that this particular fixture is the biggest according to him.

Klopp told Sky Sports:

"It's a massive one, and over the years, it has always been difficult games and great atmospheres in both stadiums. I respect what they are doing, so it is a big game. It is actually clear over the [recent] years, obviously it didn't work out exactly to the extent they wanted it to work out, but with bringing Erik ten Hag in - and you just need to look at their squad when the squad was finally together."

Klopp's side's performance, however, must have exceeded his expectations. The likes of Gakpo, Nunez, and Salah were brilliant. Apart from the attackers, Jordan Henderson was very impressive as well. The Reds' captain provided one assist and gave two accurate crosses.

The Reds completely neutralized United's attack and in-form striker Marcus Rashford. He had just one shot on target in the entire match and missed two big chances in all. Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes were well below-par as well. They, put together, didn't have a single shot on target.

For Klopp's side, it will be about continuing the momentum they gained from the win. As for the Red Devils, Ten Hag has to get his team back on track soon.

