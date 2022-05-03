"Your support means the world" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends heartfelt message to Manchester United fans after 3-0 Brentford win

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to thank Manchester United fans following his side's 3-0 victory over Brentford in the Premier League.

The 37-year-old forward netted a second-half penalty, which helped the Red Devils secure all three points on the night. Bruno Fernandes and Raphael Varane were the two other goalscorers.

Ronaldo thanked the club's fans for supporting the team despite a difficult season and hopes to achieve a lot more next season. The five-time Ballon d'Or posted the following message on his Instagram handle:

"Once again, great support from the stands. Let’s take this opportunity of our last game of the season at Old Trafford to thank our amazing supporters, who endured a difficult season by our side and never abandoned us.

"Thanks, guys. Your support means the world to us and our goal is to become better everyday, so that we can achieve what we all want: glory for Man. United!"

Ronaldo had a great game against Brentford. He made runs to get behind the defensive line and was also seen linking up with the likes of Juan Mata to create chances.

It is worth mentioning that the game against Brentford was Manchester United's last home game of the season. Their remaining two games against Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace are away from Old Trafford.

The Red Devils finally returned to winning ways after going on a three-match winless run, which included defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal.

Despite their win against Brentford, it is highly unlikely that Manchester United will make it into the Premier League top four. As things stand, they are sixth in the standings, five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal. The Gunners, however, have two games in hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in spectacular form for Manchester United towards the end of the season

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in tremendous goalscoring form as the season approaches its end. He has scored six goals in his last four games for Manchester United. This includes a hat-trick against Norwich City in a 3-2 win at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo will end his first season back in England as the club's leading goalscorer. The Portugal international has scored 24 goals in 37 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions.

The forward is also currently just four goals behind Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot in the Premier League. He has scored 18 league goals this season.

Despite his best efforts, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to end the season at Manchester United without winning a single piece of silverware.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh