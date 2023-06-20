YouTuber IShowSpeed surpasses idol Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi with respect to likes on latest Instagram post

YouTuber IShowSpeed's Instagram post of his encounter with idol Cristiano Ronaldo has surpassed the Portuguese icon and Lionel Messi's in likes on their latest posts.

The 18-year-old American internet sensation finally got the opportunity to meet his footballing hero Ronaldo this past week. He took pictures with the legendary forward at the Estadio da Luz after watching Portugal beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0.

Little did IShowSpeed know he would actually end up beating Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the number of likes his post got. The latter uploaded a collage of the best moments of his 2022 FIFA World Cup heroics with Argentina.

However, the YouTuber's post has currently generated over 12 million likes which surpasses Messi's World Cup post which stands at 10 million likes. It also gazumps Ronaldo's latest post touching on Portugal's win which also has 10 million likes, per Essentially Sports.

IShowSpeed's meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo has gone viral with fans sent into hysteria over their encounter. The American teenager has traveled across the globe this past year to meet the famous No.7 to no avail.

However, he waited in the car park of the Estadio da Luz as players exited the stadium. It was then that Ronaldo pulled up in a car and got out and headed straight for the YouTuber.

KSI jokingly plays down IShowSpeed's meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo by claiming Lionel Messi is better

KSI claims Messi is better than Ronaldo.

IShowSpeed's fellow YouTuber KSI was quick to jibe at the American over his meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo. The boxer and singer responded to the post on Twitter, simply replying:

"Messi better."

Speed's love for Ronaldo is well documented and it is due to this that he takes a disliking to Lionel Messi. He is firmly in the Portuguese great's corner when it comes to the debate concerning which of the legendary duo is better.

Both Ronaldo and Messi are regarded as the greatest players in history, dominating European football over the past two decades. They clashed at the height of the El Clasico rivalry in the 2000s-2010s.

The Al Nassr forward has bagged 715 goals and 225 assists in 968 appearances during his illustrious club career. Meanwhile, the soon-to-be Inter Miami attacker has managed 710 goals and 339 assists in 875 club games.

Both will be playing outside of Europe for the first time in their careers next season after Messi decided to join Inter Miami. Unfortunately for Speed, he will be closer to the Argentine icon than his hero Ronaldo.

