“Zero ambition”, “Won’t enjoy watching us for years now” – Arsenal fans ‘hurt’ by latest update coming out of the Emirates 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has signed a new contract extension which will keep him at the club until 2025.

The Spaniard has been at the Emirates Stadium since taking over from Unai Emery in December 2019, having previously worked as an assistant under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

The Gunners are currently in pole-position to finish in the Premier League's top four for the first time since the 2015/16 season, as they currently lie two points ahead of north London rivals Tottenham with four games remaining.

The 40-year-old has been a divisive figure at Arsenal since he took his debut job in management, with the former Gunners player winning 47 of his 92 top-flight games in charge, according to the Premier League.

Arteta appeared to be on the brink following three consecutive defeats at the start of the campaign which meant the club were bottom of the league.

However, his contract extension shows that the club hierarchy has faith in the Spaniard's project, although some fans have expressed their dissatisfaction at the decision.

Arsenal fans took to Twitter to voice their concerns, with many wondering why the renewal was offered before the team confirmed their qualification for the Champions League:

Arteta "really happy" to extend Arsenal contract

Ahead of his side's crucial game against relegation-threatened Leeds United on Sunday, Arteta spoke of his delight at signing a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

He told the club's official website:

“I’m excited, grateful and really, really happy today.

"When I spoke to Josh (Kroenke. Arsenal club director) he could see the club at the same point and he wanted to take the club the way I wanted to do it. So everything that he’s said, and that Stan has said when I’ve been together with both of them, they’ve always delivered.

“We want to take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams. In order to do that, we have to be playing in the Champions League.

"We have to be able to evolve the team, improve our players, improve all departments, generate even more connection with our fans, improve the atmosphere at the Emirates, be able to recruit top, top talent and the best people for this club to drive this project to that level.”

Arteta's deal was announced at the same time as the club's women's manager Jonas Eidevall, who has also extended his stay at the North London club until 2024.

