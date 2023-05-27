“Zidane told me I have the best left foot since Messi” - Old Marco Asensio claim resurfaces amid reports of Real Madrid exit

With Marco Asensio reportedly set to leave Real Madrid this summer, his quotes about Zinedine Zidane's high praise of him have now resurfaced.

Speaking to COPE in 2017, Asensio revealed that Zidane told him his left foot was the best in the game since Messi. He added that he was delighted with the comparison as Messi star was a 'piece of a footballer'. He was quoted by Eurosport saying:

"Zidane told me that since Messi, he had never seen a left foot like mine. I was a little impressed, because Messi is a piece of a footballer."

Asensio's contract at Real Madrid expires in the summer and he has reportedly rejected a new deal at the club. He has been linked with several clubs, including Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), as he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

Premier League clubs are also said to be in the mix for the Spaniard, who has scored 61 goals and assisted 32 times in 285 matches for Los Blancos.

What next for Real Madrid star Marco Asensio?

ESPN reports suggest Marco Asensio is in talks with PSG and will be moving to Paris in the summer. He believes that he was not going to get more game time at Santiago Bernabeu and sees a move away as the right thing for his career.

Speaking to beIN Sports earlier this season, Asensio claimed he had no update on his future as he was yet to decide. He said:

"Honestly, I don’t know what will happen. I have not thought about it or weighed it up. I can’t give an answer right now. The speculation is normal. From July, I am free to sign for another club. A lot more will come out. I am in a world where there are a lot of rumours and I can’t control that.”

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was also in the dark over the player's future and was quoted by MARCA saying:

"He is looking sharp. I don't yet know if he's going to stay or not. He has a contract and I'm not overly concerned because we have some very important challenges this season and he is contributing. He will make the right decision together with the club."

Arsenal are reported to have shown interest in Asensio, as they look for an experienced backup for Bukayo Saka.

