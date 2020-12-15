Zinedine Zidane admits he has not given Isco the opportunity to show his worth at Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has revealed that he has not given midfielder Isco the chance to display his talents at the club.

Isco has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bernabeu in recent weeks, but his manager believes he is still a key member of the squad.

Zinedine Zidane has overseen a massive turnaround in fortunes at the Spanish capital in recent weeks.

Real Madrid were at risk of being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stage for the first time in 24 years and were going through a poor run of form in La Liga. Wins against Sevilla, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Atletico Madrid in the space of a week have seen Los Blancos keep their La Liga and Champions League hopes alive.

Zinedine Zidane expressed his delight with his players when he spoke to the press ahead of Real Madrid's home fixture against Athletic Club. He said:

"In the end, this can only happen when we work together and we are working very well with the players. All of us who are here help the players. Only then can things work."

Real Madrid have drawn Italian side Atalanta in the Champions League Round of 16, and Zidane is wary of the threat they pose.

"We know what kind of team they are and there is a lot of respect. This will be played at the end of February but what matters to me is tomorrow's game. It is another great opportunity for us."

Isco is so far down Zidane's Real Madrid pecking order he 'did not even WARM UP during their last three games' https://t.co/MEaw6ESkfr — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) December 14, 2020

Zinedine Zidane give his opinion on Isco's situation at Real Madrid

Advertisement

Isco has fallen down the pecking order under Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid's performances have been under the spotlight in recent weeks, but this has now been shadowed by Isco's desire to leave the club.

Isco has been a key player at Real Madrid since joining the club in 2013 but has fallen down the pecking order under Zinedine Zidane. The midfielder has been linked with move to AC Milan, Everton and Arsenal in recent weeks.

Addressing Isco's situation at the club, Zidane said:

"Isco is going to be an important player, it is true that he is not playing much and I am not giving him the opportunity to show the player that he is. I feel sorry for my players and I will never forget what I have experienced with them."

"He has to work hard to get another chance, but what is being said [in the media] I cant respond because we don't control it."

(🌤) Isco 🇪🇸 is considering leaving Real Madrid in January. The club and coach already know it. However, the lack of offers can stop him from leaving. [MD] #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/1A4IIOd4oG — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) December 14, 2020

Isco has been heavily tipped to leave Real Madrid in January. A reunion with former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti at Everton seems to be on the cards, but reports suggest that AC Milan are leading the race for his signature.