Zinedine Zidane admits half-time tactical change may have cost Real Madrid the win against Real Sociedad

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has admitted that his decision to change the team’s set-up at half-time against Real Sociedad might have cost his side the win.

Los Blancos dominated the first half and created numerous chances to take the lead. However, they went into half-time with the score being 0-0.

Zidane then decided to change the team’s set-up and went with a three-man system at the back, with Casemiro deployed as the central defender. The change took a bit of impetus away from Real Madrid as Real Sociedad began controlling the game and created a few openings.

Sociedad finally took the lead in the second half through Portu but were pegged back by a Vinicius Junior goal later in the game.

Zidane was asked several times if the change in the team's set-up cost his side the win. The Frenchman admitted that he tinkered with the formation to achieve more dynamism and pressing. He was quoted as saying by Marca:

"I changed it because I wasn't happy with our pressing. It was those 10-15 minutes and we changed it again and we were better playing a 4-3-3. Our substitutes did well after coming on."

When asked whether the changes harmed Real Madrid's chances of winning, Zidane replied:

"If you've asked me and that's now three times, then yes, maybe."

He added:

"We had to change things because, after an hour, the team was a bit tired. Sometimes we have to change things. In the end, you try to find things to change the dynamic."

Real Madrid still in the title race, says Zinedine Zidane

Despite dropping two precious points in the race for the La Liga title, Zidane remains bullish about his side’s hopes of retaining the league trophy.

The draw meant that Real Madrid remained in third place, five points adrift of Atletico Madrid, who they face this weekend.

Zidane has explained that his side’s performance against Real Sociedad will not affect how they approach the Madrid derby. He said:

"We have to carry on. It doesn't change the way we go into the derby. We have to go there to have a great game."

The two arch-rivals will square off at the Wanda Metropolitano this Sunday, and the game could have big effects on the title race.

Real Madrid will also hope that Barcelona drop points this weekend, as the Blaugrana are currently ahead of them on goal difference.

It promises to be an enthralling week in La Liga as we enter crunch time in the title race.