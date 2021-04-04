Zinedine Zidane gives latest update on Eden Hazard's fitness ahead of Real Madrid v Liverpool

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is hopeful of having Eden Hazard fit again in time to face Liverpool in the first leg of their upcoming UEFA Champions League quarter-finals tie.

Eden Hazard only returned to first-team action last month but was unlucky to pick up yet another injury, which kept him on the sidelines for another 20 days.

But the international break gave Hazard time to recuperate and he has now returned to full fitness sooner than expected.

"Hopefully we can get [Federico] Valverde and Hazard back. We will see tomorrow and the day after. Today it was not possible but I hope that on Tuesday they can be with us," Zidane said after Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Eibar.

Eden Hazard wasn't part of Real Madrid's matchday squad which defeated Eibar 2-0 in La Liga on Saturday.

But as Zidane revealed, Hazard might be back in the team when Liverpool visit the Santiago Bernabeu for the first leg of their UCL quarter-finals tie on Tuesday, April 6.

Real Madrid will, however, miss the services of club captain Sergio Ramos, who picked up an injury to his left leg while on international duty with Spain.

We're in a good moment: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane looked pleased with his team's performance against Eibar. He believes the team are in a 'good moment' heading into the blockbuster tie against English champions Liverpool.

The Eibar win sent Real Madrid within three points of league leaders Atletico Madrid. The Rojiblancos, however, have a game in hand.

"We did very well, starting the game very well. Now we have to rest and prepare well. We know where we come from, we’ve suffered a lot this season and now it’s time to enjoy.

“We’re in a good moment, because the results are good. We defended the goal very well and we’re playing well, for us it’s important,” Zidane said.

Zidane also opened up on Marco Asensio's recent run of form. The Spanish winger has now scored in three consecutive games, including the match against Eibar.

“I’m happy for Marco, it’s important for a player to score goals. It’s important because it gives him confidence and energy. For him it’s important to score and I see he’s well,” Zidane added.