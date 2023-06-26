Cristiano Ronaldo was not included as Zinedine Zidane named the two Real Madrid legends that excites him the most. He named Luka Modric and Karim Benzema as the two players.

Both players achieved tremendous success under Zidane. They won three UEFA Champions League titles under the Frenchman'. Speaking about the pair, Zidane said (via 90min):

"If there is a player who lifts me out of my chair, that is Karim Benzema. Maybe also Luka Modric, players who, when they have the ball. You think they are going to lose it, but no, they always manage to get away with it."

maisfutebol @maisfutebol



No máximo, são dois. E nenhum deles é Cristiano Ronaldo, com quem trabalhou vários anos no Real Madrid.



#zidane #zinedinezidane #benzema #modric Qual é o jogador que faz Zidane saltar da cadeira?No máximo, são dois. E nenhum deles é Cristiano Ronaldo, com quem trabalhou vários anos no Real Madrid. Qual é o jogador que faz Zidane saltar da cadeira? No máximo, são dois. E nenhum deles é Cristiano Ronaldo, com quem trabalhou vários anos no Real Madrid.#zidane #zinedinezidane #benzema #modric https://t.co/Sc1AqmnTGp

Both Modric and Benzema are crafty veterans of the beautiful game. Hence, their inclusion shouldn't come as a surprise. However, considering Zidane also coached Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese's non-inclusion is surprising.

When Zinedine Zidane opined on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

The question of who between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is better is an eternal one. Fans on social media have spent countless hours deciding on the matter, which remains inconclusive.

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane once shared his take on the same as well. He said that Ronaldo is the best and also added that the rivalry between the Portuguese and Messi is good for football (via Bleacher Report):

"Ronaldo is the best. You can say a lot of things about Ronaldo, but in his heart, he’s a good person. Messi is the opposite to Ronaldo, and that rivalry is good for football. It is what the people want to see."

Ronaldo and Messi have entered the twilight of their illustrious careers. Both players don't have much left at the top of the beautiful game. Hence, a new superstar will have to take over the mantle to keep the legendary duo's legacy alive in world football.

Poll : 0 votes