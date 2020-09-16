Zinedine Zidane reveals the toughest opponent he has faced

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is considered one of the best players of all time, having won the Ballon d'Or, World Cup, European Championship, Champions League, La Liga and Serie A during the course of a glittering career for club and country.

The success he enjoyed during his playing days has also followed him in his managerial career at Real Madrid where Zidane has picked up a mind-blowing 11 trophies in just over three years of managing the senior team.

During an interaction with The Daily Mirror, Zinedine Zidane talked about his playing days and singled out Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes as his toughest opponent.

The Frenchman, who considers Scholes to be the most complete player, regrets that he never had the opportunity to share the locker room with the latter.

"It's only natural to want to select your best players, and there is no doubt for me that Paul Scholes is still in a class of his own."

"He's almost untouchable in what he does. I never tire of watching him play. You rarely come across the complete footballer, but Scholes is as close to it as you can get. One of my regrets is that the opportunity to play alongside him never presented itself during my career."

Talking about Scholes' attributes, Zinedine Zidane pointed out the Englishman's prowess with the ball at his feet.

"You didn't get any time on the ball when he was around. He would close you down and make your life terribly uncomfortable. He is the type of player you want on your side, not in the opposition because he could do so much damage. He is very gifted. He makes the game look easy because he has so much natural ability."

Zinedine Zidane to finally part ways with Gareth Bale

Zinedine Zidane will take charge of a fairly settled Real Madrid side in the upcoming 2020-21 season. However, Gareth Bale with whom Zidane has a rather tumultuous relationship, does not seem likely to remain a part of Los Blancos.

The 31-year-old Bale missed the majority of the 2019-20 season after falling out of favour with Zidane and could be on his way back to Tottenham Hotspur.

According to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid and Tottenham are reportedly in talks about the possibility of a loan move for the embattled Welshman.

Spurs have also reportedly agreed a deal with the Spanish powerhouse to purchase left-back Sergio Reguilon as Zinedine Zidane is seemingly happy with Ferland Mendy and Marcelo as his first and second choices in Reguilon's position.