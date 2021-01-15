Reports - Real Madrid boss is unwilling to let star midfielder leave in January 

Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard has struggled for regular playing time this season and has been linked with a move away from the club in January. Reports, however, suggest that Zinedine Zidane is ruling out any chance of the midfielder leaving the Los Blancos.

According to Marca, the directors at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu are backing Zidane's decision regarding Odegaard. The club hierarchy are in agreement that a move away will not further Odegaard's development.

Odegaard joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2015 as a 16-year-old. The Norwegian was tipped to be the next big thing in football but was unable to settle at Madrid and deal with the weight of expectations on his shoulders.

The Norwegian youngster moved to Dutch club Heerenveen on loan for the 2017-18 season but failed to make an impact in the Eredivisie. The 22-year-old made the switch to Vitesse on a season-long loan the following year, which is when he had a breakout campaign.

Odegaard then joined Spanish club Real Sociedad on loan for the 2019-20 season and was one of the standout performers for the club. His performances caught the attention of a number of big names across Europe, including Real Madrid.

Despite being linked with a number of clubs in the summer due to his impressive performances for Real Sociedad, the midfielder decided to return to Real Madrid. Real boss Zinedine Zidane was reportedly eager to call back Odegaard, as he views the Norwegian as a natural successor to Luka Modric, who is entering the latter stages of his career.

The 22-year-old, though, has been deprived of regular playing time at the Spanish capital. He has been limited to just 8 La Liga appearances this season, and currently behind Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Isco, Federico Valverde, and Casemiro in the pecking order at Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane believes Martin Odegaard has a future at Real Madrid

Odegaard has been linked with a return to Real Sociedad in recent weeks. La Real are reportedly interested in signing the Norwegian on loan for the rest of the season. Zinedine Zidane will reportedly block any move that involves Odegaard leaving the club.

Despite making a limited number of appearances for the Los Blancos this season, Martin Odegaard is viewed as a player for the future by his Zidane.