Zinedine Zidane says Real Madrid have not given up on La Liga title yet

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane insisted that his side would not give up on winning the La Liga title until it becomes mathematically impossible.

Zidane was speaking after Real Madrid beat Getafe 2-0 on Tuesday and praised his players for their professional performance in what was a tricky game.

Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy scored in the second half to give Real Madrid all three points on the day. Having played a game more than Barcelona, Real Madrid are three points ahead of their bitter rivals, who are in third place in the La Liga table.

However, they have played two games more than their city rivals Atletico Madrid and are still five points behind them.

However, Zidane insisted that it was important to continue to believe that Real Madrid could still turn things around.

Speaking to the Real Madrid website, Zidane said there is still plenty to play for in La Liga.

"I don't think the Madrid fans believe that we won't win LaLiga," the Frenchman said. "They always believe that we can turn things around.

"That's what we'll try to do, even though it might be difficult. We believe in ourselves. There are a lot of games to go and it's all still to play for," Zidane continued.

The Frenchman also stressed the need for Real Madrid to not focus on the teams around them and instead just ensure they keep putting up points on the board.

"We're just going about our business. There are 48 points to play for and we're just going to keep focusing on ourselves. We have to fight, keep working hard and not look what anyone else is doing," he said.

Advertisement

Zidane hails Real Madrid players' "exemplary" attitude

Real Madrid beat Getafe 2-0 on Tuesday in a La Liga clash.

With Sergio Ramos and Eder Militao out injured, Zidane was left short of options in defense. The Real Madrid boss dealt with that issue by putting Nacho and Mendy alongside Varana in a back three. That decision paid off as Real Madrid came out of the game with a clean sheet and were largely untroubled by Getafe.

"We used this system to adapt to the situation, given that we've got a lot of players out. We managed the game well without having worked on it that much," Zidane said.

"I'm pleased for the players because they performed really well defensively. Our attitude was exemplary out there," the Real Madrid boss concluded.