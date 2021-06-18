Zinedine Zidane sends message to Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos

Zinedine Zidane has heaped praise on Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos. The former Los Blancos manager's message followed Ramos confirming his exit from the club he joined as a 19-year-old.

Zidane took to Instagram to send a congratulatory message to Ramos following a legendary career for both Real Madrid and Spain's national team. In his post, the Frenchman regarded Ramos as one of the best captains in the sport. He wrote:

"LEGEND. It was a great pleasure and honor to have you as a partner and player! A great Captain for history! hank you so much for everything."

Zidane was a Real Madrid player when Ramos joined Los Blancos back in 2005. However, the pair enjoyed more success together during Zidane's managerial career at Real Madrid. In his two spells (2016-2018 and 2019-2021) as Los Blancos manager, the Frenchma and club captain Ramos won three consecutive Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles, two UEFA Super Cups and two FIFA Club World Cups.

Real Madrid lose two club icons in a span of months

It hasn't been the best start to the summer for Real Madrid. The club has now lost two legends within months. Zidane was the first one to leave the Bernabeu after finishing second in La Liga, behind city-rivals Atletico Madrid. The Frenchman has been replaced by another returning manager in Italian Carlo Ancelotti for the 2021-22 season.

This week, the club said goodbye to their captain Ramos. The 35-year-old defender could not come to an agreement with the Real Madrid hierarchy over a new deal and now leaves the club as a free agent after spending 16 seasons in the Spanish capital.

Despite his age, there are a host of clubs interested in signing Ramos on a free transfer. Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are the front runners in the race to land the 35-year-old.

Real Madrid could also lose their other prolific centre-back this summer. Frenchman Raphael Varane is currently linked with a move to Manchester United and has just one year remaining on his contract. However, Real are reportedly set to propose a long-term deal for Varane, who is seven years younger than Ramos.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra