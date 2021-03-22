Zinedine Zidane to snub France job to stay on as Real Madrid manager

Zinedine Zidane reportedly has no plans to leave Real Madrid at the end of his contract next season. The Frenchman has been linked with taking over from Didier Deschamps as coach of the France National Team.

However, according to DiarioSport, Deschamps prefers to stay in charge of the national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Frenchman was at the helm of France's World Cup-winning side in 2018. Deschamps' contract with the national team expires at the end of next season as well, but it seems likely that the Frenchman will extend his deal.

Deschamps himself claimed that he would prefer Zidane to take over from him once he decides to end his tenure as national team manager. He told the media:

"He (Zinedine Zidane) already had legitimacy, but he has credibility because of what he achieved with Real. So it's likely that at some point, it could happen."

The report also states that Zinedine Zidane will soon begin negotiations to extend his deal at Real Madrid, with club president Florentino Perez keen on having the Frenchman stay on as manager.

Real Madrid are still in the hunt for silverware this season

Real Madrid have been terrific of late

Zinedine Zidane's men have been in excellent form of late. Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last ten games across all competitions and are challenging for silverware on two different fronts.

Los Blancos are currently 3rd in La Liga, two points behind Barcelona in 2nd and six points behind Atletico Madrid at the top of the table. Zidane will know that his team cannot afford any slip-ups if they are to have any chance of winning the league at the end of the season.

Real Madrid are also set to face Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Zidane was asked about how his team would match up to last season's Premier League champions. He told the media:

"We know it’ll be difficult. At this level, all the teams are very good and it’ll be a very very very demanding game. We know this team. Physically, they’ll demand more of you. But, for now, that’s for after the international break. Right now we have tomorrow’s game and we’re only thinking about that."

Real Madrid may also have to play their games against Liverpool at neutral venues due to coronavirus restrictions. When asked if this would be a hindrance, Zidane replied:

"We’ll play where we’re told. We’d prefer to play in the Estadio Di Stéfano, but we’ll see what they say."

Real Madrid are now unbeaten in 10! 🔥 https://t.co/2fFoNub5wD pic.twitter.com/TxkyLeQNMv — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) March 22, 2021