Zinedine Zidane stopped Arsenal star from joining Tottenham early in his career - Reports

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane reportedly persuaded Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard to sign for Los Blancos over Tottenham Hotspur when the player was aged 16.

At the time, the Norway international was seeking a move from Stromsgodset, a club in his home country. Despite reported attempts from Spurs to convince the player's family, a phone call from Zidane, who managed the club's B team was sufficient to influence the midfielder's decision (via Mirror).

He ended up joining Real Madrid in 2015 for a reported fee of £3 million, rising up to £6 million. In all, the 24-year-old creative attacker managed just 11 appearances for the La Liga side's senior team.

Today, Odegaard is seen as an integral part of Mikel Arteta's squad at Arsenal but could have easily ended up on the other side of north London. He signed for the Gunners on a permanent £30 million deal after an initial loan move during the second half of the 2020/21 season.

He was handed the club captaincy ahead of the 2022/23 season and has managed 112 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions. Having recently signed a new five-year current deal, Odegaard has pledged his future at the Emirates.

The player has made a fine start this season, having scored thrice already in seven appearances for Arsenal. He will look to replicate last season's performances when the former Real Sociedad star registered 15 goals and eight assists in the Premier League.

"It was an easy decision for me" - Martin Odegaard on contract extension at Arsenal

Martin Odegaard (via Getty Images)

Martin Odegaard expressed his delight after signing a new five-year deal with Arsenal. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder is seen as a crucial component of Mikel Arteta's side at the Emirates.

The Gunners' captain, Odegaard, has started all of his club's fixtures this season across competitions. Claiming that it was an easy decision to remain in north London, he said (via The Hindu):

"It was an easy decision for me. As I said many times, I felt connected and I felt at home here since the first day. What we're doing is really special and the players see what the manager wants to do and how the club is progressing, the connection we now have with the fans."

So far, the youngster has managed 112 appearances for Arsenal, bagging 27 goals and 15 assists. The Norway international could be the difference-maker when his club host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (September 24).