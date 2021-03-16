Zlatan Ibrahimovic to make shock Sweden return

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is slated to make his return to the Sweden team for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retired from international football in 2016 after Sweden were knocked out of the European Championship. The 39-year old had hinted about coming out of retirement on a few occasions since then but has only now announced his return to the national team.

Sweden manager Janne Anderson, when asked about Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return to the fray, said in this regard:

"First and foremost, he is a very good football player, the best we have had in Sweden. It is, of course, very funny that he wants to come back. In addition to what he can contribute on the pitch, he has incredible experience and can contribute to other players in the team."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is Sweden's all-time leading scorer with 62 goals in 116 games. His return means Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be a part of Janne Anderson's squad for the upcoming EURO 2020 tournament this summer as well.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been named in Sweden squad. He’s finally back, Euros are coming with Zlatan too. 🇸🇪 #Sweden — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 16, 2021

Sweden face Georgia and Kosovo in their upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the end of March followed by a friendly against Estonia.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to return for AC Milan in midweek against Manchester United, after missing the Rossoneri's last four games due to a groin injury.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been in stellar form for AC Milan this season

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been unstoppable for AC Milan this campaign.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been on fire this season and has been one of the key reasons why AC Milan dominated the Serie A during the first half of the campaign.

The Swede has notched up 15 goals in 20 games across all competitions for the Rossoneri this season, He is their leading scorer, despite missing a good chunk of the campaign due to injury. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is tied for fourth in the Serie A's scoring charts, having scored 14 times in as many league appearances.

AC Milan are second in the 2020-21 Serie A table. For a strong finish to the season, the Rossoneri will need Ibrahimovic on song, as Stefano Pioli's side have looked out of sorts without the 39-year old leading the line.

Pioli will also hope Ibrahimovic comes out of the international break unscathed, as AC Milan will require the Swede's services if they wish to catch Inter Milan at the Serie A summit.