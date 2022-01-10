Zlatan Ibrahimovic matches staggering Cristiano Ronaldo record with latest goal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's opening goal against Venezia last night helped him reach a special landmark.

The Swede's second-minute strike against his Serie A opponents means that he has now scored against 80 different clubs in European top-flight football. Ibrahimovic is now only the second man to do so, after Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 40-year-old forward joined AC Milan in January 2020 and has scored 36 goals since then for the Rossoneri. He has now bagged eight goals in 13 appearances this season and is showing no signs of slowing down despite his age.

Ibrahimovic has had an illustrious career that began in 1999 and has scored a staggering 492 goals in 802 games for eight different clubs.

Mourinho stops Roma fans from racially abusing Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Roma and AC Milan played each other last week in a Serie A encounter. The feisty clash saw Milan win 3-1 on the night. However, the match was marred by a section of Roma fans singing racially abusive chants when Zlatan Ibrahimovic came on in the 77th minute.

Ibrahimovic has an unhappy equation with the Roma faithful but racial abuse was an abysmal reaction from the Giallorossi supporters. Fans seemingly stopped their vindictive behavior when Roma manager Jose Mourinho intervened and asked fans not to racially abuse anyone.

Roma have previously been hit with disciplinary action, including a stadium ban for the crude behavior of a section of their fans. Their reaction towards Ibrahimovic was noticed by the authorities, who sanctioned them €15k for the incident.

Ibrahimovic's illustrious career so far

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played for eight clubs (seven in Europe) so far. He has represented Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Juventus, AC Milan, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Ajax and LA Galaxy during a phenomenal career.

His longest spell came at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), where he played 180 games and scored 156 goals for the club. It was also his most successful spell in terms of trophies.

Ibrahimovic also won the league with Barcelona, but he had a rocky relationship with the Catalans and their then boss Pep Guardiola. He left the club after being primarily used as a substitute for one season.

The Swede was crucial for Manchester United though and was part of the last Red Devils side to win silverware. Ibrahimovic helped the club pick up the Carabao Cup and UEFA Europa League during the 2016-17 season.

