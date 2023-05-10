Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his partner swap Ferrari SF90 for new limited-edition supercar worth £1.7 million

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his partner Helena Seger traded a £430,000 Ferrari SF90 for limited edition Daytona SP3. They did the deal after traveling to a luxury car ownership.

The Daytona SP3 is worth a whopping £1.7 million. The AC Milan striker is a car collector and apart from his latest buy, the Swede possesses an array of supercars in his arsenal.

He owns a £650,000 Porsche and also Ferrardo Monza SP2 that Zlatan Ibrahimovic bought in 2019 for £1.4 million. He also has a Lamborghini Urus worth £160,000.

The Swede has had an injury-plagued campaign for his club side AC Milan this season. He has made only four appearances for the team across competitions, scoring one goal.

How did Zlatan Ibrahimovic meet Helena Seger?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic met Helena Seger back in 2002. Their first encounter came when Ibrahimovic parked his Ferrari in a parking lot in such a way that Seger's Mercedes was blocked.

Seger once looked back on the meeting, claiming that the Swedish striker liked what he saw. She said about the incident (via Daily Star):

"He had parked his Ferrari badly in a car park in Malmo. He had done so in a way that prevented my Mercedes from coming out. Quite gruffly, I told him to move it right away. And yes, he saw something that he liked."

Considering Ibrahimovic's personality, many would consider it difficult to live with the legendary striker on a day-to-day basis. Seger once shared her take on the matter, saying (via Tribuna):

"It's not easy to live with him, but I admit it, it isn't with myself either. I think I like Zlatan because I stand up to him, I too have an important background and I have built my career with a lot of sacrifice."

Ibrahimovic, meanwhile, will leave AC Milan at the end of the season. The 41-year-old is reportedly likely to join Serie A side A.C. Monza.

