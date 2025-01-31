Zlatan Ibrahimovic picks Lionel Messi in dream XI of ex-teammates, image of full line-up leaks online with Barcelona legend missing out

Sweden legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic has named Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi in his dream XI with Barcelona great Andres Iniesta narrowly missing out.

Ibrahimovic, 43, is considered one of the greatest strikers of all time owing to his fine displays at both club and country level. He started his career at Malmo before representing teams like Barcelona, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, and Ajax.

The 2013 FIFA Puskas award winner contributed a staggering 496 goals and 202 assists in 827 total club games before retiring in June 2023. He won a total of 32 club trophies in a 24-year-long illustrious career.

In an image leaked by Sky Italia, Ibrahimovic put together an XI of his former teammates. He picked Gianluigi Buffon in goal, while choosing Lilian Thuram, Thiago Silva, Alessandro Nesta, and Maxwell in defence.

In midfield, the Swede picked Patrick Vieira, Xavi, and Pavel Nedved and selected Ronaldinho, Messi, and himself as his dream XI's offensive troika. He picked Iniesta, Fabio Cannavaro, and Julio Cesar as substitutes.

Ibrahimovic, who is a four-time Ligue 1 winner, played alongside Messi 42 times at Barcelona. He combined with the Argentine to record 10 goal contributions during the 2009-10 season at the Catalan giants.

Sulley Muntari explains why Zlatan Ibrahimovic never won Ballon d'Or during Lionel Messi era

Speaking recently to Flashscore, ex-AC Milan and Inter Milan star Sulley Muntari provided his honest thoughts on Zlatan Ibrahimovic and how the Swede was as a teammate. He said (h/t GOAL):

"As a teammate, Ibrahimovic wasn't intimidating at all. He just wants the best out of you. He won games easily for whichever team I played. I managed to play with him during his early years in Inter, during his first season, then we met at Milan."

Revealing why the ex-Ajax star never won a Ballon d'Or, Muntari added:

"Ibrahimovic is a top player, he's one of the best during his time. They didn't want to give him the Ballon d'Or because he speaks his mind. Sometimes they don't like to hear that but he is massive. My best strikers of all time are [Samuel] Eto'o, Ibrahimovic and [Thierry] Henry."

Opining more on the five-time Serie A winner, the Ghanian concluded:

"Ibrahimovic has been a winner for a very long time and now that he is taking care of Milan not on the field but in an advisory role, I think with time he will be one of the top football administrators in the world."

The Swede's highest-ever Ballon d'Or finish was fourth place in 2013.

On the other hand, Lionel Messi has won eight Ballon d'Or awards so far.

