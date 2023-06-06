Zlatan Ibrahimovic's wife: Meet Helena Seger, the Swedish icon’s partner whom he met during furious row involving his Ferrari

A perturbed Helena Seger found her Mercedes trapped by Zlatan Ibrahimovic's mis-parked Ferrari. This was the couple's fiery first encounter, which marked the inception of a remarkable two-decade-long relationship between them.

Seger, a savvy businesswoman, recounted this impassioned tale in an interview with French magazine Elle. She demanded the offending vehicle be moved, leading to an intriguing introduction between the pair. She narrated the entire incident thus (via Daily Star):

"He had parked his Ferrari badly in a car park in Malmo. He had done so in a way that prevented my Mercedes from coming out. Quite gruffly, I told him to move it right away. And yes, he saw something that he liked."

Despite the rocky commencement, the couple's love story has withstood the test of time. They are the proud parents of two sons, Maximilian and Vincent, both teenagers. While Zlatan Ibrahimovic's robust will is known on football pitches across the globe, Helena revealed that he's met his match off the field, stating:

"It's not easy to live with him, but I admit it, it isn't with myself either."

Indeed, their similarities stretch far beyond mere stubbornness. Helena Seger mirrors Zlatan's fierce dedication in her own professional pursuits. The same fervour has led the towering Swede to a storied career with clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

Despite their enduring partnership, they are yet to tie the knot, and she elaborated:

"I think I like Zlatan because I stand up to him. I too have an important background and I have built my career with a lot of sacrifice. Getting married could disturb my sense of independence. I don't want to be labelled simply as the wife of a player, or the winner of a beauty contest. I think people don't know how much I have studied, worked, and fought."

From a fiery confrontation in a parking lot in Malmo to a two-decade-long partnership, the story of Ibrahimovic and Helena is as unique as it is inspiring.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football, reveals potential future as a manager

Zlatan Ibrahimovic acknowledges the crow during his farewell

Football titan Zlatan Ibrahimovic took his final bow as a player this past Sunday. The emotional farewell ceremony, as reported by Corriere dello Sport (via PianetaMilan) saw not only Milan fans but also the legendary player himself, caught up in tears.

Initially, there were rumours of him heading to Monza after his departure from Milan. However, Ibrahimovic revealed his decision to hang up his boots for good, sending shockwaves throughout the world of football.

While the Swedish icon is stepping back from his on-field duties, the revered forward divulged plans to potentially transition to a managerial role (via Sempre Milan):

"Then, slowly, let’s see. Being a coach or manager is a big responsibility. When you are a footballer, you have more chances to be yourself, as a coach you are more limited. I can’t come to Ferrari as a coach, or maybe Ibra can…"

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's farewell marks the end of an incredible playing career and potentially heralds a new era in his relationship with football.

