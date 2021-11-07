"Next big thing after Mbappe and Haaland" – Arsenal fans excited after reports link them to "beast" forward

Arsenal have reportedly been linked with Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic, leading to excitement among the club's fanbase.

According to a report by Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Gunners are interested in signing the forward but his agents are holding out for other big offers.

Fiorentina have reportedly placed a £68 million valuation on the 21-year-old and Arsenal are seemingly ready to meet their price. Fans took to social media to state their excitement over the possibility of Vlahovic joining the Emirates outfit:

Obrimpong @ObrimpongKay @GurjitAFC @DiMarzio I’m so happy arteta is been supported by the owner and the whole board. This will be an incredible signing if it happens in January and with this I can surely tell you that, will qualify for the CL next season @GurjitAFC @DiMarzio I’m so happy arteta is been supported by the owner and the whole board. This will be an incredible signing if it happens in January and with this I can surely tell you that, will qualify for the CL next season

Emali jr🇰🇪 @ReyEmali @GurjitAFC @DiMarzio My Club is dreaming big. Ready for bigger better news. Welcome home Susan Vlahovic @GurjitAFC @DiMarzio My Club is dreaming big. Ready for bigger better news. Welcome home Susan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic has been one of the rising young stars in Europe over the last few years and his performances for Fiorentina have attracted interest from elite clubs.

The likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and Juventus have all been linked with him but it seems that Arsenal have the most concrete interest in the Serbia international.

The former Partizan man joined Fiorentina in 2018 and has since become the focal point of the Florence outfit's attack, scoring 39 goals in 85 Serie A matches.

Vlahovic inherited the mantle following Federico Chiesa's departure to Juventus last year and has significantly increased his output over the last two seasons.

He scored 21 goals in 37 Serie A matches last season and has already scored eight in 12 this season to stake an early claim for the Capocannoniere award.

Arsenal have been rejuvenated after poor start to the season

Arsenal are unbeaten in 10 consecutive matches

Arsenal's recent good run of form makes their terrible start to the campaign look like a distant nightmare. The Gunners were atrocious in the early stages of the 2021-22 season, losing their first three league games without scoring a goal.

This marked their worst start to a campaign in over a century and led to calls for Mikel Arteta's sacking.

The Arsenal manager has, however, since turned things around and the north London outfit have been one of the form teams in the league. They are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with eight games in this sequence ending in victory.

There has also been significant defensive improvement since Aaron Ramsdale became a regular and this has led to general positivity among fans.

Arsenal @Arsenal



We’ve got you covered - tune in LIVE 👇 Want all the #ARSWAT build-up from an Arsenal angle?We’ve got you covered - tune in LIVE 👇 Want all the #ARSWAT build-up from an Arsenal angle?We’ve got you covered - tune in LIVE 👇

Arsenal's improvement in form has seen them climb up the table and they currently sit in sixth place, three points behind the top four.

A home win over Watford would take the Gunners above Manchester United and level on points with fourth-placed West Ham after 11 matches.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

That's not bad for a side that was bottom of the table on matchday three.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar