“Next game I’m sure I’ll score” - Liverpool star makes bold claim after 4-0 defeat to Manchester United 

Liverpool's new signing Fabio Carvalho has made a bold claim after his side were hammered by Manchester United in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday in Bangkok.

The two North-West rivals competed in the opening clash of their pre-season tours of Asia and Australia. Goals from Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri secured a comfortable win for the Red Devils in Bangkok.

United were clinical in front of goal, unlike their opponents, who squandered several big opportunities in this encounter. One of those chances fell to Carvalho, who took the ball down brilliantly on his chest before striking a left-footed half-volley which bounced back off the far post.

Following the game, the Portugal U21 international was asked about hitting the post on his debut, to which he replied (as per Anfield Watch):

"Next game I'm sure I'll score - that's the mentality you've got to have!"

The 19-year-old impressed during his inaugural run-out in a Liverpool shirt, with the teenager appearing to play as part of a midfield three.

Carvalho showed real intent to get his side up the pitch and showed excellent creativity, despite his new side suffering a hammering, albeit in a friendly.

The playmaker signed for the Reds earlier this summer from Fulham after playing a crucial role in the London club earning promotion back to the Premier League last season.

Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool wonderkid "not really set on one position"

Speaking ahead of the clash in the Thai capital with Manchester United, Klopp was asked what he believes will be Carvalho's set position as he develops his game.

The German boss told Liverpoolfc.com that the youngster will not be assigned a specific position, but did state that the former England youth international is a "short-term and a long-term project." Klopp said:

“When we watched him it was a pure joy to watch him, absolutely. He can play so many different positions for us, the way we play.

“At the minute he’s not really set on one position, it’s the wing, it’s the eight, it’s the 10, it’s the false nine if he grows a few more muscles.

“It’s a short-term and a long-term project; he can start tomorrow and he needs to adapt, you can see that a little bit, but when he has the ball that’s proper quality. I’m over the moon that he’s here. Fantastic prospect.”

