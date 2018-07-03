Neymar gets roasted and destroyed for his antics at the World Cup

Neymar has become the centre of attraction at the World Cup....but it isn't for his footballing ability

Brazilian superstar Neymar has been doing his bit to help Brazil at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but it's his non-footballing antics that have really caught on. The 26-year-old has come under intense criticism for his diving and play-acting at seemingly every touch made on him.

Neymar has already notched 2 goals and 1 assist as Brazil have qualified for the quarter-finals of the World Cup. However, football fans and pundits have mostly taken to social media, not in praise of the talented forward, but to vent their hate directed at Neymar's theatrics.

His dramatics have become a major talking point, while he himself has become quite the laughing stock. Even the likes of football pundit, Gary Lineker, and football legend, Eric Cantona have taken digs at the Brazilian for his antics.

Neymar has the lowest pain threshold of any player in World Cups since Opta stats began. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 2, 2018

Neymar does though play as well as he squeals. Stunningly good footballer. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 2, 2018

While Lineker was fairly kind with his words, Cantona trolled the Brazilian in his own typical manner, with a video that has since gone viral on social media. Take a look:

Eric Cantona roasts Neymar! 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/xlALhuSCsL — Nitwik Football (@NitwikFootball) July 3, 2018

Newcastle United legend, Alan Shearer, too weighed in on the situation and said:

"It’s absolutely pathetic. There’s no doubting the ability of him. We saw it with the back heel, then the finish and then setting up for the second goal, he’s a magnificent player. But it really is pathetic when he is rolling around as if he is in agony. Why does he feel he needs to do that?"

As a result of his antics, Neymar has found himself on the receiving end of bucketloads of hate and has also become the butt of all kinds of memes. Fans from all across the globe have taken to social media with their memes and disapproval.

Twitter was naturally the ultimate venting ground, with most fans taking to the platform to express their distaste. Here are some of the best memes and posts doing the rounds:

Neymar should be the ball because he’s always rolling pic.twitter.com/YY1HmtBjND — Rey (@ReyLaMadrid) July 2, 2018

This particular clip has become one of the most trending videos on social media and shows French teenager Kylian Mbappe running through Argentina's defence, with Neymar replacing the ball.

While this clip replaces the ball in Benjamin Pavard's screamer with the Brazilian forward rolling.

Several other users also expressed their distaste surrounding Neymar and his acting, with some even calling him a better actor than a footballer.

AGORA O NEYMAR PAROU DE GIRAR NE ALISSON.?

KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK#WORLDCUP pic.twitter.com/VhX2Yzqniw — ManteigaNoSeuPão (@Dyjay) July 2, 2018

And the next Oscar goes to Neymar ! #dramaqueen pic.twitter.com/nl9LsRy1Qc — Ingrid (@__Ingrid25) July 2, 2018

Come on, man. #neymar. How do you even show your face in public when acting like this? #WorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/OLSh3TtdFA — Ross Tucker (@Scienceofsport) July 2, 2018

Other users were flat-out abusive as they called Neymar out for his over-exaggerated reactions.

All eyes will continue to be on Neymar as Brazil will take on Belgium in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in a few days' time.

However, only time will tell whether it'll be his footballing ability or his theatricality that speaks the loudest.