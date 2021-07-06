Brazil 1-0 Peru: 5 Hits and Flops as Lucas Paqueta and Neymar inspire the Selecao to a big win | Copa America 2021

Brazil beat Peru 1-0 in Rio to advance to the finals of the Copa America. Lucas Paqueta scored the only goal of the game to secure the win for the Selecao.

Both teams endured a bright start to the game, but Brazil began imposing themselves after the initial jitters. Tite's team finally found a breakthrough when Neymar successfully skipped past three defenders to set up Paqueta to open the scoring. Brazil missed a couple of great chances to double their advantage as the teams went into half-time at 1-0.

Peru started the second half with tenacity in search of an equalizer. Gianluca Lapadula came close to scoring but Ederson did well to take charge of the situation. Aside from that effort, Brazil never looked like conceding.

Brazil are gunning for their tenth Copa America title and now await the winner of the second semi-final clash between Colombia and Argentina. The two teams will contest the final at the Maracana on July 10.

ACABOOOOOOU! BRASIL ESTÁ NA FINAL DA CONMEBOL @CopaAmerica!!



VAMOS EM BUSCA DE MAIS UMA TAÇA!



🇧🇷 1x0 🇵🇪 | #BRAxPER #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/kgk5fmwA2Q — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) July 6, 2021

On that note, let's have a look at the five hits and flops in the match:

#5 Hit: Casemiro (Brazil)

Casemiro in action against Peru

Casemiro had a solid game in the center of the park. The Real Madrid star did all the dirty work for his side and neutralized every Peruvian attack that came his way.

He sat deep and orchestrated play from center and completed the most number of passes (60) in the game against Peru. Casemiro also made 12 recoveries, won six duels and made three clearances. Additionally, the 29-year-old intercepted the ball five times and created one chance for Brazil throughout the game. It was an all-round performance from one of the best holding midfielders in the modern game.

#CopaAmérica 🏆



Casemiro 🇧🇷 e Gallese 🇵🇪 fizeram tudo certo 🤩



Casemiro 🇧🇷 y Gallese 🇵🇪 hicieron todo bien 🤩



🇧🇷 Brasil 🆚 Perú 🇵🇪#VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/LcuARd56u2 — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 6, 2021

#4. Flop: Gianluca Lapadula, Peru

Gianluca Lapadula in action against Peru

Gianluca Lapadula enjoyed a decent run of form in the Copa America 2021. He scored two goals and set up one in five fixtures ahead of the semi-final. Lapadula was Peru's main man up-front and the burden of carrying his country's attack fell on his shoulders. But unfortunately, he could not produce the goods against Brazil.

The 31-year-old struggled against Brazil for the entirety of the game. The duo of Casemiro and Marquinhos ensured they did not allow him any room to weave his magic.

Lapadula could only register just one shot on target as he never really threatened Ederson. Moreover, the Benevento striker lost eleven duels throughout the game against Brazil in a disappointing performance.

