×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Neymar or Mbappe? Florentino Perez picks which player he wants Real Madrid to sign

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
News
710   //    12 Mar 2019, 19:10 IST

Florentino Perez says he prefers both Neymar and Mbappe at Real Madrid
Florentino Perez says he prefers both Neymar and Mbappe at Real Madrid

What’s the story?

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has had his say on which player he wants the club to sign between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

In case you didn’t know…

Perez has been under pressure in recent months following Real Madrid’s poor start to the season. The Blancos risk going trophy-less for the first time since 2015, having been eliminated from the Champions League and Copa del Rey; and also fallen off the pace in the La Liga title race.

However, the Madrid president is back in favour after engineering the reappointment of Zinedine Zidane as manager. The Spanish giants unveiled the 46-year-old on Monday, bringing an end to Santiago Solari’s short spell in charge of the Madrid first team.

Zidane won a lot during his first spell with the Blancos, including the La Liga and three successive Champions League titles. Perez believes the return of the Frenchman could spark a resurgence at the Bernabeu.

The heart of the matter

Speaking at the unveiling of Zidane, Perez touched on possible summer signings, including Neymar and Mbappe. Asked who he would prefer between the two Pars Saint-Germain stars, Perez responded that he would choose “both”.

He also joked that Zidane’s nationality could come in handy, especially in the pursuit of Mbappe, who is also French.

Perez said, as quoted by Goal:

"Zidane’s French so maybe he could do something with Mbappe.
“Right now, all we are concerned with is ending the season well and start preparing for next season.”
Advertisement

Both Neymar and Mbappe are reportedly summer targets of Real Madrid, with the Blancos still searching for a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo who joined Juventus last summer.


What’s next?

Real Madrid will not be in action till the weekend when they welcome Celta Vigo, in what will be Zidane’s first game in charge since his reappointment.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Neymar Kylian Mbappe Florentino Perez Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid Transfer News
Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
Reports: Real Madrid want Neymar or Kylian Mbappe over two Premier League superstars
RELATED STORY
Zidane wants 2 sold and 5 signed at Real Madrid, Barcelona beat Liverpool to sign €70M star and more LaLiga news: 12 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Kylian Mbappe makes huge demands to join Real Madrid and Florentino Perez agrees and more - December 11, 2018
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sign top Manchester United target, Real Madrid plan 5 Galactico signings, and more LaLiga news: 7 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Messi wants Barcelona to sign Bayern Munich star, Real Madrid's stunning offer for Neymar revealed and more LaLiga news: 9 March 2019
RELATED STORY
PSG willing to sell Neymar or Mbappe to Real Madrid but on one condition, Bale closer than ever to leaving Madrid and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 3, 2019
RELATED STORY
Florentino Perez is obsessed about signing Barcelona target whose agent wants a huge sign-on fee from Real Madrid and more Real Madrid transfer news February 23, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to offer up to €330 million for Neymar, but Manchester United have advantage because of 1 reason, and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 11, 2019
RELATED STORY
Star defender rejects Real Madrid to join Barcelona, Marcelo's €80M replacement found and more LaLiga news: 8 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: Florentino Perez wants former coach back but no one supports his idea
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 28
16 Mar REA LEV 01:30 AM Real Sociedad vs Levante
16 Mar HUE DEP 05:30 PM Huesca vs Deportivo Alavés
16 Mar REA CEL 08:45 PM Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo
16 Mar ATH ATL 11:00 PM Athletic Club vs Atlético Madrid
17 Mar LEG GIR 01:15 AM Leganés vs Girona
17 Mar EIB REA 04:30 PM Eibar vs Real Valladolid
17 Mar ESP SEV 08:45 PM Espanyol vs Sevilla
17 Mar VAL GET 11:00 PM Valencia vs Getafe
17 Mar VIL RAY 11:00 PM Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano
18 Mar REA BAR 01:15 AM Real Betis vs Barcelona
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us