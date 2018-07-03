Is Neymar's playacting damaging his legacy?

Neymar Jr. has always targeted the Ballon d'Or as the ultimate career goal

There is no doubt that Neymar Jr. was destined for greatness from a young age. A superb futsal and street football player, he debuted as a professional football player at the age of 17 and has since gone on to become the world's most expensive player after moving from Barcelona to Paris Saint Germain for €222 million in the summer of 2017.

With his career carefully planned out by his father and other close allies, the main objective for Neymar Jr. has always been to win the Ballon d'Or, the ultimate individual prize for a professional footballer. However, recent performances in the World Cup seem to be more worthy of an Oscar than a Ballon d'Or and could be damaging the legacy of the Brazilian superstar.

Neymar Jr.'s World Cup in Brazil in 2014 was cut short due to injury and he arrived in Russia determined to lead Brazil to redemption and a record sixth World Cup triumph. Four games into the tournament and he has helped Brazil reach the quarter-finals with two goals and some superb assists.

However, nobody is talking about his skills, goals, and contribution to the team. Instead, he is making headlines around the world for his playacting, diving, and frankly embarrassing simulation.

Neymar Jr. hits the deck against Costa Rica

The group stages were blighted by numerous occasions when Neymar Jr. threw himself to the ground under little to no contact or rolled around after a fair challenge. The most prominent incident came against Costa Rica when Brazil was desperately trying to get something from the game in the dying minutes.

Cue the Brazilian throwing himself to the ground in an attempt to gain a penalty. Initially awarded by the referee, VAR came into play and the decision was rightly overturned. Eventually scoring a tap-in to help seal a 2-0 victory, Neymar Jr.'s tears at the final whistle earned him even more criticism.

Neymar Jr. rolls around dramatically after a clash

Again, in the Round of 16 against Mexico, Neymar Jr. spoiled a wonderful match with ridiculous theatrics. With the Brazilians a goal up and holding on against a spirited Mexico side, Neymar Jr. tried to hold on to the ball after it went out of play for a Mexico throw in. Mexico's Miguel Layun went to grab the ball from Neymar Jr., standing lightly on his ankle in the process.

However, the dramatics that followed were equivalent to an overtired 5-year-old throwing the mother of all tantrums. Neymar Jr. rolled around dramatically on the sidelines in a cringe-worthy attempt to have the Mexican dismissed from the game. Luckily, VAR again found out Neymar Jr.'s antics and the game continued, surprisingly with Neymar Jr. making a full recovery just seconds after acting like his ankle had fallen off.

Neymar Jr. celebrates his goal against Mexico

There is a flip side to the story. As the talisman for Brazil and the most expensive player in the world, Neymar Jr. is certainly targeted by opposition players. He is kicked and generally wound up every minute he is on the field.

However, this doesn't excuse the behavior of a player who wishes to write his name in the history books alongside Pele, Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo. At best, his acting will make him the world's favorite meme for a few months. At worst, it will irrevocably damage his reputation and he will not be remembered for his incredible ability and skill.