Neymar’s pregnant partner Bruna Biancardi shows glimpses of couple’s life in Saudi Arabia after Brazil star joins Al-Hilal

Brazilian superstar Neymar's partner Bruna Biancardi is radiating joy as she experiences life in Riyadh following the footballer's move to Al-Hilal. Now in the Middle East, the Brazilian model, who is pregnant, is taking in the sights and tastes of Saudi Arabia, having recently dined at the famed Italian restaurant, Cipriani.

Biancardi hasn't been shy about sharing her journey in the Middle Eastern city with her followers. According to ArabNews, she has used her Instagram Stories to post brief videos and photos of their hotel, the striking Riyadh skyline, and her memorable moments at the restaurant.

The couple arrived in Saudi Arabia last weekend, with Neymar is poised to officially join Al-Hilal on Saturday.

The couple's excitement isn't limited to the Samba superstar's new club. They announced in April 2023 that they were expecting their first child together. A heartfelt message accompanied a tender photo of them kissing while embracing Bruna Biancardi's baby bump.

The excitement escalated when they hosted a gender reveal party and discovered that they were having a daughter. Bruna Biancardi expressed her joy on Instagram:

"We can't wait to meet you in person, DAUGHTER! You are our greatest gift!"

Neymar's move to Al-Hilal and Bruna's accompanying exploration of Riyadh marks a new chapter in the couple's lives. The move also signifies a new era for Al-Hilal, as they have successfully acquired one of football's most celebrated talents.

A glimpse into Bruna Biancardi's life with Neymar

Bruna Biancardi, who's recently been under the spotlight for her relationship with Neymar, has become an influential figure in the fashion world. According to People, her work with leading designer labels, such as Louis Vuitton, Off-White, and Balmain has solidified her reputation as a top model.

However, her presence isn't limited to the runway. She is also an influential social media personality, with an impressive 7.1 million followers on Instagram. Her content primarily revolves around fashion and beauty, offering behind-the-scenes looks at her Fashion Week experiences and showcasing her modelling portfolio.

However, it's not just Bruna Biancardi's professional life that has garnered attention. Her romantic involvement with former Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has also been in the public eye.

Beginning their relationship quietly in early 2022, the couple maintained discretion, even experiencing a breakup during the summer of that year.

It was a rooftop kiss shared on his birthday in February 2023 that confirmed their reconciliation. They have also had to deal with reports of the superstar's infidelity in recent times, but he penned an open apology to her, and they have continued their relationship.