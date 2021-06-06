Lionel Messi vs Neymar: Who played better for their National team this week?

Neymar was heralded as the heir-apparent to Messi's throne at Barcelona when he made a big money move to the Catalan side in 2013 from Santos. The Brazilian made his presence felt at the Nou Camp, combining with the Argentine magician and Luis Suarez to form the dreaded MSN trio in attack.

Racking up an incredible 250 goals in 299 games, Messi, Suarez and Neymar terrorized defenses across Europe, leading Barcelona to an unprecedented second treble in the 2014-15 season.

Neymar couldn't stay in Lionel Messi's shadow forever and decided to make a world record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 for a staggering €222 million, making him the world's most expensive player ever.

Messi and Neymar have continued to remain friends, fuelling rampant rumors during every transfer window that the Brazilian wants to return to the Nou Camp as Paris Saint Germain continue to fail in garnering European silverware.

The South American World cup qualifiers took center stage this week, as Argentina were held 1-1 by Chile and Brazil won 2-0 against a physical Ecuador. With their 5th consecutive win, current Copa America champions Brazil maintained their 100% record and sit pretty at the top of the standings.

Neymar edges out Lionel Messi marginally this week

When it comes to individual performances from the two superstars, Neymar edges out the diminutive Argentine, albeit marginally. Despite both scoring from the penalty spot, Neymar's incisive assist to set up Brazil's opener against Ecuador was scored by Richarlison, meaning that the Brazilian talisman had more of an impact.

Argentina were made to sweat by Alexis Sanchez-inspired Chile. Despite taking the lead in the 24th minute through Lionel Messi's penalty, La Roja came back just 12 minutes later.

Cardiff City's midfield dynamo Gary Medel cut back playmaker Charles Aranguiz's free-kick across goal and the talismanic Alexis Sanchez made no mistake and leveled the scores. Despite Messi trying his best, he could not alter the scoreline.

A majestic free-kick from La Pulga was well saved by Chile's custodian and Messi's former Barcelona teammate Claudio Bravo in the first-half stoppage-time. Messi was unlucky to see another set piece hit the bar at the fag end of the second half as well.

Argentina are over-reliant on Messi and manager Lionel Scaloni has still not nailed down his best combination in midfield. In this game, Messi was the lone creative spark for Albiceleste as Lucas Ocampos, Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez struggled around him.

Despite having talented creative midfielders like Giovani Lo Celso and Papu Gomez in the side, Lionel Scaloni has not worked out how to best combine them with Messi to lessen the pressure on his star man.

Neymar on the other hand, had Lucas Paqueta and Richarlison contributing to their attacking forays against Ecuador. The PSG and Brazil talisman was key in breaking down a stubborn and bruising Ecuadorian side, providing a pinpoint through ball for Everton's Richarlison to open the scoring in the 65th minute.

Brazil were awarded a penalty in stoppage time after Gabriel Jesus was fouled in the box. Neymar's initial effort was well saved by Ecuador's keeper and captain Alexander Dominguez, but the penalty had to be retaken as the custodian had stepped ahead of his line.

Neymar made no mistake with his second opportunity, scoring his 3rd goal in 4 appearances in Brazil's 2022 World Cup qualification campaign. The Brazilian thus fared much better than Messi during this round of fixtures.

Messi and Argentina are set to face Juventus man Juan Cuadrado's Colombia on Wednesday, while Brazil and Neymar head to Asunción to lock horns with Paraguay, headlined by Newcastle United's Miguel Almirón.

