NFL Draft: Top 3 quarterback prospects for 2020 as of now

Stephen Patrick FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 02 May 2019, 12:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

2018 NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft in the books is it too late to look towards next year? Of course not! The scouting world never ends.

Every year teams that is at the the top of the draft usually means they have a problem at the QB position. With that let’s look at the top QB draft prospects in the upcoming college football season who change life for NFL teams.

Next years draft class has lofty expectations being compared to the 2018 NFL QB prospects. Three quarterbacks stand out above the rest Oregon’s Justin Herbert, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, and Georgia’s Jake Fromm.

Justin Herbert

If Herbert had came out this year he would’ve been a top 10 selection. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound junior with the powerful right arm and sneaky fast wheels has draw comparisons to Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

He has been talked about as a potential top pick for NFL teams in need of a quarterback. Herbert has the size, athleticism, and arm strength of a top flight NFL quarterback.

For all his talent he still has parts of his game that he needs to improve. Herbert relies on his arm a bit too often trying to fit passes into double coverage.

Herbert will need to work on his coverage recognition at the NFL level. He hasn’t had a signature standout season while being rock solid throughout his career.

Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa has absolutely lit up college football since taking over for Jalen Hurts and leading Alabama to a championship.

The NFL has been on Tua watch and counting down the days until he enters the draft. His arm strength is ridiculous, accurate, and he has the ability to scramble if the pocket breaks down.

Advertisement

He has every trait teams look for in a quarterback. He’s a born leader who can rally the team by evidence of the 2017 championship game. Tagovailoa will be scrutinized for his height but game don’t lie and Tagovailoa has all the makings of a star as small quarterbacks seem to be taken over the league.

Jake Fromm

Fromm had an outstanding freshman year leading his team to the National Championship game. He built upon that going on to throw for 2,761 yards and 30 TDs with only six interceptions.

A two-year starter, Fromm has been consistent for the Bulldogs, going 23-5. He has the calmness of seasoned veteran, he shows no sweat of the lights being to bright playing in the SEC.

Fromm has the makings of a quality starting QB, and may have a higher ceiling than most realize. He’s your prototypical QB being able to do everything asked as a QB.