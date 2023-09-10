Nicaragua vs Barbados Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th September 2023

Nicaragua take on Barbados at the Estadio Nacional de Futbol in the CONCACAF Nations League on Tuesday, with both sides looking to win the game.

Nicaragua are currently 2nd in the Group B, having beaten Dominican Republic 2-0 in their opening game. Marco Antonio Figueroa's side will look to continue their strong start with a win against Barbados on Tuesday.

Barbados, on the other hand, had a poor start to their campaign, losing 3-2 in their opening fixture against Montserrat. Orlando Costa's side will hope to bounce back with a win against Nicaragua on Tuesday.

Both sides will be looking to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Nicaragua vs Barbados Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nicaragua came away winners the only time the two sides went head-to-head back in March 2019. Juan Barrera's goal was enough to secure the win on the night.

Nicaragua snapped a 3-game winless streak with their win against Dominican Republic last time out.

Nicaragua have scored eight goals in their last five games

Barbados have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last nine games.

Nicaragua vs Barbados Prediction

Nicaragua have been in better form than Barbados recently and that should come to the fore during the game on Tuesday.

Barbados have had trouble defensively of late, and with Nicaragua having scored eight goals in their last five games, Costa's side could struggle in the game on Tuesday.

We predict a Nicaragua will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Nicaragua 3-1 Barbados

Nicaragua vs Barbados Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nicaragua Win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals in the game

Tip 3 - Over three bookings in the game