Nicaragua vs Cuba Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024 

Nicaragua and Cuba square off at Estadio Nacional de la UNAN-Managua in a friendly on Tuesday (March 26).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 defeat to Peru in a friendly last week. First-half goals from Jose Grimaldo and Gianluca Lapadula guided the South American side to victory.

Cuba, meanwhile, suffered an 8-0 thrashing against Russia. Ivan Oblyakov, Aleksandr Golovin, Anton Miranchuk, Alexander Silyanov, Aleander Sobolev, Danil Prutsev, Nikita Krivtsov and Andrey Mostovoy scored in the rout.

Los Leones del Caribe will use this friendly to finalise preparations for their return to competitive action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June. They are due to travel to Honduras. Meanwhile, Nicaragua host Monserrat in the next international window.

Nicaragua vs Cuba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 13th meeting between the two sides. Cuba lead 6-3.

Their most recent meeting in November 2021 saw Nicaragua win 2-0 away in a friendly.

Their last four head-to-head meetings have seen one side fail to score.

Nicaragua's defeat to Peru snapped their six-game unbeaten run, winning five.

Cuba have won one of their last 10 games, losing seven.

Nicaragua have lost eight of their last nine friendlies, including the last five.

Cuba's last five games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Nicaragua vs Cuba Prediction

Nicaragua had a CONCACAF Nations League campaign to remember, gaining promotion to League A, finishing unbeaten to top Group B.

They followed that up with a routine defeat to Peru but were impressive in the loss. The defeat extended La Azul y Blanco's patchy record in friendlies, having not won one since November 2022.

Cuba suffered a harrowing defeat to Russia. However, they have a superior record in the fixture, which augurs well for their victory hopes. Meanwhile, Nicaragua's last five games have seen one side keep a clean sheet. Expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Nicaragua 0-0 Cuba

Nicaragua vs Cuba Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Half-time/Full-time result: Draw/Draw