Nicaragua vs Dominican Republic Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd November 2023

Nicaragua will entertain Dominican Republic at Estadio Nacional de Fútbol in the Concacaf Nations League on Wednesday.

This will be the final matchday of Group B in League B of the 2023–24 CONCACAF Nations League. Nicaragua lead the group with 15 points and have secured promotion to League A thanks to an unassailable gap of six points atop the table.

Los Pinoleros are on the verge of wrapping up a flawless campaign following five wins from their previous five games in the group. The hosts played their first match against the Dominican Republic, snatching a 2-0 away win through Oscar Acedevo’s double. They are expected to finish the job at home.

The visitors boast three wins, which leaves them in second place, on tie at nine points with third-placed Montserrat, who defeated Barbados in their final game. The Dominican Republic will maintain their second place however the outcome of the game against Nicaragua. Dominican Republic and Montserrat will remain in League B.

Los Quisqueyanos have never competed in League A like each of the other three teams in the group, making Nicaragua’s qualification historic. The Dominican Republic coach Marcelo Neveleff hopes to conclude their 2023 calendar with a victory but admitted that defeating Nicaragua at home is a “tall order”.

Nicaragua vs Dominican Republic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nicaragua have won once and lost twice in their last three clashes with the Dominican Republic.

Nicaragua have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Nicaragua’s CONCACAF Nations League record consists of six wins in 12 games while the Dominican Republic boast four wins in 12 matches.

Dominican Republic have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Nicaragua have won all of their last five matches while Dominican Republic have won thrice and lost twice. Form Guide: Nicaragua – W-W-W-W-W, Dominican Republic – L-W-W-W-L.

Nicaragua vs Dominican Republic Prediction

Nicaragua boast a sharp attacking line made up of top scorers including Montes (three goals), Oscar Acevedo and Moreno (two goals each). We expect many goals in this game as the visitors are also a free-scoring side (14 goals as opposed to 17 for the hosts).

Dominican Republic’s star Dorny Romero stands out as League B’s top scorer with six goals – a record he will strive to maintain.

Nicaragua are expected to prevail based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Nicaragua 3-1 Dominican Republic

Nicaragua vs Dominican Republic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nicaragua

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Nicaragua to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Dominican Republic to score - Yes