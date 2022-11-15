Nicaragua vs El Salvador Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17, 2022 

Nicaragua and El Salvador will square off in a friendly at the Nicaragua National Football Stadium on Wednesday (November 17).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat to Iran in a friendly last week. Mehdi Torabi's 15th-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two teams. El Salvador, meanwhile, have not been in action since falling 4-1 to Peru in a friendly in September.

Gianluca Lapadula, Bryan Reyna and Christian Cueva scored to guide La Blanquirroja to a win, which snapped their four-game unbeaten run.

Nicaragua will face Guatemala in another friendly three days after taking on El Salvador.

Nicaragua vs El Salvador Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 26 occasions. Nicaragua are yet to beat El Salvador, who have 23 wins in the fixture.

Nicaragua have lost their last three games.

El Salvador's loss against Peru snapped their four-game unbeaten run.

El Salvador's last five games saw both teams score, while five of their last six games have produced at least three goals.

Four of Nicaragua's last five games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Five of the last nine head-to-head games have seen both teams score.

El Salvador have scored at least twice in three of their last five games.

Nicaragua vs El Salvador Prediction

El Salvador are yet to lose against Nicaragua, winning 23 and drawing the previous 26 games.

Nicaragua are on a three-game losing run, and their chances of getting back to winning ways are bleak against a team they are yet to beat.

El Salvador should claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Nicaragua 1-3 El Salvador

Nicaragua vs El Salvador Betting Tips

Tip 1 - El Salvador to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - El Salvador to win the first half

Tip 5 - El Salvador to score 2+ goals

