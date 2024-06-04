Nicaragua vs Montserrat Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th June 2024

Nicaragua will welcome Montserrat at Estadio Nacional de Fútbol in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday.

Nicaragua vs Montserrat Preview

The hosts have played three exhibition matches this year as they fine-tune for the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers. However, the friendlies against Peru, Cuba and Guatemala ended in two losses and one draw, respectively. Nicaragua are yet to qualify for the FIFA World Cup but have participated in eight qualifying tournaments.

La Azul y Blanco will be eying a third straight win against Montserrat after prevailing over the visitors in their last two clashes. Both teams are vying for Group D’s two tickets to the third round alongside Guyana, Panama and Belize. Nicaragua will hope to maintain their impressive home form in Wednesday’s clash.

Montserrat come into this meeting on the back of three successive wins. Their last defeat was against Nicaragua (3-0) in the CONCACAF Nations League last October. The visitors recruited former England international Lee Bowyer as coach late last year to prepare the team for the World Cup qualifiers.

Emerald Boys could face an uphill battle at Estadio Nacional de Fútbol, considering Nicaragua’s form and determination. The visitors may not be eying an outright win over the hosts but avoiding a humiliating outcome could be the main objective. However, Montserrat boast scorers like Brandon Barzey, who has netted three times in their last three games.

Nicaragua vs Montserrat Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nicaragua have emerged victorious in their two clashes so far against Montserrat, scoring six unanswered goals.

Nicaragua have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Nicaragua have scored five goals and conceded three in their last five matches in all competitions.

Montserrat have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five away matches.

Nicaragua have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches while Montserrat have won twice and lost thrice.

Nicaragua vs Montserrat Prediction

Nicaragua will be counting on Luis Coronel and Perez, who have been the side’s top performers, scoring twice each in their last five matches.

Montserrat will hope for the best but prepare for the worst in an effort to bolster their chances of progressing from Group D.

Nicaragua are the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Nicaragua 3-1 Montserrat

Nicaragua vs Montserrat Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nicaragua to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Nicaragua to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Montserrat to score - Yes