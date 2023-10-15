Nicaragua vs Montserrat Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16, 2023

Nicaragua host Montserrat at the Estadio Nacional de Futbol in the CONCACAF Nations League on Tuesday (October 16).

The hosts lead Group B of League B with nine points following a flawless run of three wins in as many games. They will earn promotion to League A if they finish top. However, second-placed Dominican Republic are another strong contender with six points.

Nicaragua played three friendlies last June as part of preparations for the Concacaf Nations League but lost all of them. However, they have lived up to the expectations in this competition as they eye historic qualification to League A. Nicaragua have four wins in their last five home games.

Montserrat, meanwhile, are third with three points but still stand a chance to make the top. Nine points are up for grabs in the remaining three matchdays, but the visitors have to be at their best to succeed. Following their 3-2 opening win over Barbados, Montserrat have lost to Dominican Republic 3-0 and Nicaragua 3-0.

Emerald Boys have endured a chastening run, with two wins in 10 games across competitions. They're coming off two straight defeats and three losses in five trips.

Nicaragua vs Montserrat Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nicaragua have won four times and lost once in their last five home games.

The hosts have scored 11 goals and conceded seven in their last five games.

Nicaragua and Montserrat have competed only in League B of the Nations League.

Montserrat have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five away outings.

Nicaragua have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games, while Montserrat have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Nicaragua: W-W-W-L-L; Montserrat: L-L-W-D-L

Nicaragua vs Montserrat Prediction

Nicaragua have scored 10 goals in the competition, with Acevedo leading with two goals. They're expected to score more goals at home, with goal differential coming into play.

Montserrat will count on top striker Lyle Taylor, who scored a brace in their previous away fixture against Barbados. Can he replicate that feat at the Estadio Nacional?

Nicaragua come as the favourites based on their superior form, home advantage and momentum.

Prediction: Nicaragua 3-1 Montserrat

Nicaragua vs Montserrat Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nicaragua

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Nicaragua to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Montserrat to score - Yes