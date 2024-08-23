Nice vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25 2024

Nice play host to Toulouse in a Ligue 1 clash at the Allianz Riviera this Sunday (August 25).

Nice were hoping to push for UEFA Champions League qualification this season after finishing 5th in 2023-24, but suffered a massive upset at the hands of Auxerre last weekend.

Toulouse, meanwhile, began their 2024-25 campaign with a dull 0-0 draw with Nantes, meaning they will also be desperate to impress in their second match of the season.

So can either side come away with their first win of the campaign here, or will honours be even?

Nice vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last time these sides faced off, Toulouse were able to pick up a 1-0 win. However, their recent record against Nice is poor, particularly at the Allianz Riviera, where they have not won a match since February 2018.

Nice finished 5th in Ligue 1 last season, missing UEFA Champions League qualification by just four points. Despite this, they boasted the competition's meanest defence, only conceding 29 goals all season.

Despite their high hopes for this season, Nice have sold a handful of key players this summer, including defender Jean-Clair Todibo and midfielder Khephren Thuram, meaning it's arguable that they now have a weaker squad.

Despite Toulouse only finishing 11th last season, they did boast one of Ligue 1's most dangerous strikers in Thijs Dallinga, who scored 14 goals. Unfortunately, the Dutchman is now with Bologna, potentially leaving his old side short of firepower.

Fans worrying about Nice's failure to win on the opening day might not need to stress so much. Last season saw Nice fail to win their first three games, and they picked up their first victory in September.

Nice vs Toulouse Prediction

Nice will be smarting after their shock loss to Auxerre last weekend, and new boss Franck Haise will be hoping his side can pick themselves up here.

Thankfully, this does look like a favourable game for them. Toulouse looked a little toothless without Thijs Dallinga last weekend and have a poor scoring record against Nice anyway.

Add in Nice's strong defence and superior squad and this looks like it should end in a home win.

Prediction: Nice 2-0 Toulouse

Nice vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nice win.

Tip 2: Nice to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Nice have kept a clean sheet in their last three home games with Toulouse and boasted Ligue 1's best defence last season).

Tip 3: Momo Cho to score for Nice - Yes (Cho scored against Auxerre last weekend and looks sharp).

