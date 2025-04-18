Nice vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20 2025

Nice face off with Angers in a Ligue 1 game at the Allianz Riviera this Sunday.

Ad

Nice are in 7th place right now, but could climb up as high as 4th with a strong win here, depending on other results. Angers, meanwhile, are in 14th and are not quite safe from danger just yet.

So can Nice advance their hopes of European qualification or will Angers pick up some valuable points here?

Nice vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nice's record against Angers is a relatively good one in recent years. They have won four of their last six meetings, although Angers did take the win in their last visit to the Allianz Riviera in 2022.

Considering their European qualification ambitions, Nice's form has fallen off a cliff recently. They are now winless in their last five Ligue 1 games dating back to March 9, a run that has seen them slip from 3rd in the table down to 7th.

Angers managed to defeat bottom side Montpellier last weekend. The win snapped a run of five straight defeats, and gave them their first win since February 16. However, they remain just three points above the dreaded relegation play-off spot.

Earlier in the season, Nice were renowned for their solid defence. However, that has changed in recent weeks, and they have now kept a clean sheet in just one of their last eight games, against bottom side Montpellier.

Goals have been hard to come by for Angers throughout the season. Only Montpellier have produced fewer goals than their total of 28, and their goals last weekend were their first since February 22.

Ad

Trending

Nice vs Angers Prediction

Nice have been on a horrible run of form in recent weeks and have slid down the table as a result. However, they are not out of the running for Champions League qualification yet, and this could be a good game for them.

Angers are not only poor in front of goal, failing to score in multiple games recently, but their confidence will still not be too high despite a win last weekend.

Ad

Given Nice beat Angers easily earlier in the season, then, this could be the match where they turn around their slump.

Prediction: Nice 3-1 Angers

Nice vs Angers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nice to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been more than 2.5 goals scored in Nice's last three games).

Tip 3: Nice to score in the first half - Yes (Nice have scored in the first half of their last four Ligue 1 matches).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Scott M Newman Scott has been covering European and international football and MMA match previews at Sportskeeda since 2017. A Sportskeeda ‘Feature Writer of the Month’ award winner, he ensures to conduct thorough research before writing his articles via various reputable sources, and writing in the most simplistic manner possible is one of his biggest strengths.



Scott first started watching football a six-year-old with family during the 1990 World Cup. His favorite team is Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane is his all-time favorite player. Of late, he has been admiring Cristian Romero for playing a passionate and fiery brand of football. His all-time favorite manager is Terry Venables for creating an England team he could be proud of since he started following football. Although, his current favorite is Ange Postecoglou.



Seeing Eric Dier score the winning penalty in the shootout for England against Colombia in the 2018 World Cup brought him to tears and is his most memorable moment in football.



If Scott could change a rule in football, he’d remove offside decisions from VAR as he believes that offside was not introduced to catch an attacker who is a matter of millimeters out. Outside of writing, he follows UFC, works out, spends time with his dog, and travels. Know More