Nice vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

This Sunday sees Nice welcome Angers to the Allianz Riviera in Ligue 1 action.

Nice are currently sitting in 14th place after a dip in form, while Angers are in eighth, and still have an outside bet of a European spot.

After a solid start to the 2020-21 campaign, Nice went on a slide that resulted in them firing coach Patrick Vieira.

However, since bringing in Adrian Ursea, results have failed to improve. Nice have won just two games since, and are currently on a run of one victory in eight games.

Their most recent match saw them fall to defeat at the hands of high-flying Monaco.

Angers, meanwhile, recently turned around a three-game slide by beating Nimes and drawing with Reims.

Stephane Moulin’s side have picked up a number of excellent wins this season, including victories over Marseille and Lille.

However, they’ve been held back somewhat by their struggles in front of goal. They’ve only managed 29 goals, with only Metz scoring less in the current top eight.

Nice vs Angers Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Interestingly, the last time these sides faced off, Nice – under Vieira – won comfortably 3-0. In fact, Angers have only beaten Nice once in their last six meetings.

Nice form guide: D-L-W-L-L

Angers form guide: L-L-L-W-D

🗣️ Paul 𝘽𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙤𝙣𝙞 :



« Ça fait du bien ce clean sheet, on le méritait. » pic.twitter.com/xH6lMeDn6N — Angers SCO (@AngersSCO) February 5, 2021

Nice vs Angers Team News

Nice

Nice will be without Jeff Reine-Adelaide, who joins Dante on the list of players out for the remainder of the season. Youcef Atal is also out for this game, while Danilo Barbosa is in doubt.

Injured: Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Youcef Atal, Dante

Doubtful: Danilo Barbosa

Suspended: None

🎙Ursea spoke in the post-match press conference after the 2-1 defeat in Monaco. Take a look at what he had to say. #ASMOGCN ➡️https://t.co/ms9fnN00Pw pic.twitter.com/vgOOqleG98 — OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ogcnice_eng) February 4, 2021

Angers

Advertisement

Stephane Bahoken and Rachid Alioui are in doubt for this game. Meanwhile, Enzo Ebosse and Angelo Fulgini are set to miss out with injuries.

Injured: Angelo Fulgini, Enzo Ebosse

Doubtful: Stephane Bahoken, Rachid Alioui

Suspended: None

Nice vs Angers Predicted XI

Nice predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Walter Benitez, Jordan Lotomba, Flavius Daniliuc, William Saliba, Hassane Kamara, Morgan Schneiderlin, Myziane Maolida, Alexis Maurice, Pierre Lees-Melou, Amine Gouiri, Kasper Dolberg

Angers predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Bernardoni, Abdoulaye Bamba, Ismael Traore, Mateo Pavlovic, Souleyman Doumbia, Lassana Coulibaly, Thomas Mangani, Antonin Bobichon, Pierrick Capelle, Mathias Pereira Lage, Lois Diony

Nice vs Angers Prediction

This one promises to be a tight game between two sides who are evenly matched. Given that both teams are missing a couple of key players, they might not be at their best.

We suspect that a draw is probably the most likely result in this game.

Prediction: Nice 1-1 Angers