Nice vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

Nice will invite Auxerre to Allianz Riviera in Ligue 1 action on Saturday. The hosts suffered a narrow loss in their campaign opener last week, while AJA got their campaign underway with a win.

Les Aiglons have endured a poor start to the 2025-26 season, losing three games across all competitions. They met Benfica in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round earlier this month and suffered 2-0 defeats in both legs. They met Toulouse in their campaign opener and suffered a 1-0 home loss, conceding a goal in the 89th minute.

The visitors met Lorient last week, and Lassine Sinayoko scored the match-winner in the 53rd minute. They were awarded a penalty after a VAR check in the 67th minute, but Josué Casimir failed to convert from the spot.

Nice vs Auxerre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 51 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 24 wins. Les Aiglons have 16 wins, and 11 games have ended in draws.

AJA went unbeaten in their two league meetings against the hosts last season. They registered a home win, and the reverse fixture ended in a draw.

Four of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals, with three games ending with a scoreline of 1-1.

Nice have seen conclusive results in their last six competitive home games, with three wins and three defeats.

The visitors have two wins and two losses from their last four away games in Ligue 1.

The hosts have won just one of their last six league meetings against AJA.

Nice vs Auxerre Prediction

Le Gym have lost their three games this season without scoring and will look to improve upon that record. They have lost just one of their last four Ligue 1 home games, recording three wins while keeping two clean sheets. They are unbeaten in their last four Ligue 1 home meetings against the visitors. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in these games.

They have a lengthy absentee list as Ali Abdi, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Dante, Tanguy Ndombele, Mohamed-Ali Cho, Morgan Sanson, Youssouf Ndayishimiye, and Moïse Bombito are sidelined with injuries. Jonathan Clauss is a doubt with an ankle injury picked up last week.

Auxerre began their season with a win and a clean sheet, and will look to continue that form here. Three of their last five wins in Ligue 1 have been registered on their travels. They have failed to score in three of their last six away league games in this fixture.

Sinaly Diomadé and Oussama El Azzouzi are confirmed absentees, while Gabriel Osho, Telli Siwé, and Joshua Casimir face late fitness tests.

Les Aiglons have a good home record in this fixture and should be able to hold the visitors to a narrow draw.

Prediction: Nice 1-1 Auxerre

Nice vs Auxerre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

