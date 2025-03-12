Nice vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14th 2025

Nice will invite Auxerre to Allianz Riviera in Ligue 1 on Friday. The visitors have won eight of their 25 league games and are in 11th place in the league table with 31 points. Les Aiglons have fared much better and are in third place with 46 points.

The hosts saw their winning streak in Ligue 1 end after four games last week, as they fell to a 2-0 home loss to Lyon. After a goalless first half, substitutes Rayan Cherki and Ernest Nuamah scored in quick succession late in the game to help Lyon register an impressive win.

AJA have been in good touch recently, suffering just one loss in their last five games. After a narrow 1-0 home loss to Strasbourg earlier this month, they bounced back with a 2-0 away triumph over Reims last week. Theo Bair and Hamed Traorè scored nine minutes apart in the first half.

Nice vs Auxerre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 50 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 24 wins. Les Aiglons have 16 wins and 10 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the campaign opener in August and AJA registered a comeback 2-1 home win.

Two of the last 11 Ligue 1 meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Nice have scored at least two goals in eight of their last nine home games in Ligue 1.

Auxerre are unbeaten in their last two league away games and have scored two goals apiece in their last three away games.

Both teams have drawn seven of their 25 league games this season, Le Gym have registered 13 wins, five more than the visitors.

Nice vs Auxerre Prediction

Les Aiglons suffered their first home loss of the season last week and will look to bounce back here. They also failed to score in Ligue 1 for the first time since September in that loss. They have won three of their last four home meetings against the visitors and have kept clean sheets in these wins as well.

Morgan Sanson is a long-term absentee while Jonathan Clauss will serve a suspension. Terem Moffi and Tanguy Ndombélé are major doubts.

After going unbeaten in 10 games between December and February, Auxerre have won two of their last three league outings. Their 2-0 away win over Reims last week was their first away win of the year and they will look to build on that form.

Clément Akpa is suspended for the trip to the French Riviera while Nathan Buayi-Kiala and Lasso Coulibaly miss the match with injuries.

Le Gym have a good recent record in this fixture and, considering their home form this season, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Nice 2-1 Auxerre

Nice vs Auxerre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nice to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

