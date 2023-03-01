Nice vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3, 2023 

Nice host Auxerre at the Allianz Riviera on Friday (March 3) in Ligue 1.

The hosts endured a difficult start to their campaign but are now flying under new manager Didier Digard and pushing for European football. They beat Monaco 3-0 in their last league outing, riding on a Terem Moffi brace and Khepren Thuram strike in the first half. Nice are seventh in the league table with 41 points from 25 games.

Auxerre, meanwhile, have also found good form recently and have begun picking up points in their quest to remain in the top flight. They beat Lorient 1-0 last time out/ Rayan Raveloson scoring a brilliant freekick just before the hour mark to clinch all three points for Christophe Pelissier's men.

The visitors are 16th in the standings with 21 points.

Nice vs Auxerre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 23 meetings between Nice and Auxerre, who trail 10-3.

There have been four draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

Nice are unbeaten in their last three games in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in the fixture.

Nice have the second-best defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding only 21 times.

Auxerre have picked up eight points on the road in the league this season. Only last-placed Angers (5) have picked up fewer.

AJA have conceded 48 goals in Ligue 1 this season. Only Angers (53) and Troyes (55) have conceded more.

Nice vs Auxerre Prediction

Nice are on a brilliant eight-game unbeaten run, winning six, and are unbeaten in their last eight games at the Allianz Riviera.

Auxerre, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins after going winless in their five. They have, however, struggled away from home in Ligue 1 this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Nice 2-0 Auxerre

Nice vs Auxerre Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nice

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of their last ten games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of the hosts' last seven games.)

