Nice vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6th 2025 

Nice and Benfica will trade tackles in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League third-round qualification tie on Wednesday (August 6th). The game will be played at Allianz Riviera.

Ad

The hosts have not been in competitive action since concluding their Ligue 1 campaign with a 6-0 home thrashing of Brest in May 2025. The win saw them finish in fourth spot to receive a place at this stage of the UCL qualifiers.

Benfica, meanwhile, began their new season with a 1-0 victory over city rivals Sporting Lisbon in the Portuguese Super Cup last week. Vangelis Pavlidis broke the deadlock five minutes into the second half and his goal settled the contest.

Ad

Trending

Benfica booked their spot at this stage of the UCL qualifiers courtesy of their runners-up finish in the Portuguese Primeira Liga last season.

The winner of this tie will face either Feyenoord or Fenerbahce in the playoff round.

Nice vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

Nice are aiming to qualify for the main stage of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 1959-60 season.

Benfica are unbeaten in their last 18 games across competitions in regulation time (12 wins).

Nice's last nine home games in UEFA club competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Benfica have found the back of the net in their last 20 competitive games.

Nice are facing Portuguese opposition for the first time in their history.

Ad

Nice vs Benfica Prediction

Nice are competing in the UCL for the first time since the 2017-18 season. They progressed beyond this stage of the Qualifiers before being eliminated by Napoli in the playoff rounds on that occasion. They have not been in competitive action since May but had a relative stable pre-season campaign, winning four of six friendlies (one loss).

Benfica, on the other hand, have been ever-presents in the Champions League, making it to the knockout rounds in three of the last four editions. They could also be more cohesive than their hosts, having recently competed in the FIFA Club World Cup where they defeated Bayern Munich before taking eventual champions Chelsea to extra time in the knockout round.

Ad

We expect the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Nice 1-1 Benfica

Nice vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More