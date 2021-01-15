Nice vs Bordeaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Nice face off with Bordeaux in a Ligue 1 encounter at the Allianz Riviera stadium on Sunday.

Both of these sides currently occupy mid-table spots, with Nice in 13th and Bordeaux above them in 10th.

A win for the home side would allow them to leapfrog their opponents.

Nice vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head

After a good start that saw them win four of their first seven Ligue 1 matches, Nice’s form has slipped spectacularly of late.

They have picked up just one victory in their last nine games, and haven’t won since 16 December, when they defeated bottom club Nimes.

Most recently, Adrian Ursea’s side picked up their first point of 2021 by drawing 1-1 with Metz.

Bordeaux, meanwhile, have won as many games – seven – as they’ve lost in 2020-21, explaining their position right in the middle of the table.

However, their form recently has been pretty good. They’ve lost just once in their last four matches, falling to defeat against Reims. Bordeaux have pick up four points from a possible six in 2021.

Advertisement

Recent matches between these sides have been extremely even. Of the last six games between the two, four have ended in draws, and the other two saw Nice come away with 1-0 victories.

Nice form guide: W-L-D-L-D

Bordeaux form guide: L-W-L-D-W

📽William Saliba's arrival, the first two away trips of the year and all of the week's pictures of the Gym are in the 186th Zap'Gym. ➡️https://t.co/gGvhAaTwsu pic.twitter.com/QfK2SnYLoi — OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ogcnice_eng) January 13, 2021

Nice vs Bordeaux Team News

Nice

Nice will be without defender Dante, who is sidelined for the remainder of 2020-21 with an ACL tear.

Morgan Schneiderlin and Danilo Barbosa are also expected to miss out. There are also doubts over the availability of Pierre Lees-Melou and Myziane Maolida.

Injured: Dante, Morgan Schneiderlin, Danilo Barbosa

Doubtful: Pierre Lees-Melou, Myziane Maolida

Suspended: None

Bordeaux

Bordeaux have a trio of injuries going into this match. Maxime Poundje, Mehdi Zerkane and Hatem Ben Arfa are all sidelined for the time being.

Injured: Maxime Poundje, Mehdi Zerkane, Hatem Ben Arfa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Advertisement

Nice vs Bordeaux Predicted XI

Nice predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Walter Benitez, Flavius Daniliuc, William Saliba, Stanley N’Soki, Kephren Thuram, Youcef Atal, Hihem Boudaoui, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Hassane Kamara, Kasper Dolberg, Amine Gouiri

Bordeaux predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Benoit Costil, Youssouf Sabaly, Paul Baysse, Laurent Koscielny, Loris Benito, Otavio, Toma Basic, Remi Ouidin, Nicolas de Preville, Hwang Ui-Jo, Josh Maja

Nice vs Bordeaux Prediction

This should be a tight game between two closely-matched sides. Bordeaux’s form has been the better of the two recently. However, Nice definitely have the attacking talent to hurt the visitors with the likes of Atal, Dolberg and Guiri.

Both teams are certainly capable of finding the back of the net, so an entertaining draw is the prediction here.

Prediction: Nice 2-2 Bordeaux