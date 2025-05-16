Nice vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17 2025

Nice face off with Brest in the final Ligue 1 game of the season at the Allianz Riviera this Saturday.
Nice are currently in 4th place, and a victory here would practically ensure them a Champions League qualifying berth for next season. Brest, meanwhile, will not be joining them in Europe, as they are down in 8th and cannot move any higher.
So will Nice achieve their goal, or can Brest stop them?
Nice vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Nice have won three of their last meetings with Brest, but these games have tended to be tight. Two of the last five games between them have ended 0-0, with the other three finishing with a single goal.
- After putting an impressive run of three straight wins together, Nice were upset by Rennes last wekeend. Had they avoided defeat there, they'd have qualified for the Champions League already. Now, though, they sit on 57 points with two other sides, making things trickier.
- Brest picked up an impressive win last weekend, defeating Lille 2-0 to extend their winning run to two matches. They have now lost just two of their last nine matches in Ligue 1.
- The key to Nice's Champions League qualification this season could be their goal difference. With 60 scored and 41 conceded, they are on +19, a better goal difference than their rivals for the spot.
- Brest's Ludovic Ajorque has scored 13 goals this season, putting him in joint 6th in the scoring charts. It's been Ajorque's best season in terms of goals since 2020-21.
Nice vs Brest Prediction
Nice may have slipped up against Rennes last weekend, but they will know they need to win here, and it's hard to see Brest stopping them.
The away side have been on solid form, but Nice have won their last two home games, and their tight defence could be the difference here. Brest have not been too potent in front of goal all season.
The prediction, then, is a low-scoring win for Nice.
Prediction: Nice 2-0 Brest
Nice vs Brest Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Nice to win.
Tip 2: Nice to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Nice have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six games with Brest).
Tip 3: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been under 2.5 goals in Nice's last five matches with Brest).