Nice vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17 2025

Nice face off with Brest in the final Ligue 1 game of the season at the Allianz Riviera this Saturday.

Ad

Nice are currently in 4th place, and a victory here would practically ensure them a Champions League qualifying berth for next season. Brest, meanwhile, will not be joining them in Europe, as they are down in 8th and cannot move any higher.

So will Nice achieve their goal, or can Brest stop them?

Nice vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nice have won three of their last meetings with Brest, but these games have tended to be tight. Two of the last five games between them have ended 0-0, with the other three finishing with a single goal.

After putting an impressive run of three straight wins together, Nice were upset by Rennes last wekeend. Had they avoided defeat there, they'd have qualified for the Champions League already. Now, though, they sit on 57 points with two other sides, making things trickier.

Brest picked up an impressive win last weekend, defeating Lille 2-0 to extend their winning run to two matches. They have now lost just two of their last nine matches in Ligue 1.

The key to Nice's Champions League qualification this season could be their goal difference. With 60 scored and 41 conceded, they are on +19, a better goal difference than their rivals for the spot.

Brest's Ludovic Ajorque has scored 13 goals this season, putting him in joint 6th in the scoring charts. It's been Ajorque's best season in terms of goals since 2020-21.

Ad

Trending

Nice vs Brest Prediction

Nice may have slipped up against Rennes last weekend, but they will know they need to win here, and it's hard to see Brest stopping them.

The away side have been on solid form, but Nice have won their last two home games, and their tight defence could be the difference here. Brest have not been too potent in front of goal all season.

Ad

The prediction, then, is a low-scoring win for Nice.

Prediction: Nice 2-0 Brest

Nice vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nice to win.

Tip 2: Nice to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Nice have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six games with Brest).

Tip 3: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been under 2.5 goals in Nice's last five matches with Brest).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Scott M Newman Scott has been covering European and international football and MMA match previews at Sportskeeda since 2017. A Sportskeeda ‘Feature Writer of the Month’ award winner, he ensures to conduct thorough research before writing his articles via various reputable sources, and writing in the most simplistic manner possible is one of his biggest strengths.



Scott first started watching football a six-year-old with family during the 1990 World Cup. His favorite team is Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane is his all-time favorite player. Of late, he has been admiring Cristian Romero for playing a passionate and fiery brand of football. His all-time favorite manager is Terry Venables for creating an England team he could be proud of since he started following football. Although, his current favorite is Ange Postecoglou.



Seeing Eric Dier score the winning penalty in the shootout for England against Colombia in the 2018 World Cup brought him to tears and is his most memorable moment in football.



If Scott could change a rule in football, he’d remove offside decisions from VAR as he believes that offside was not introduced to catch an attacker who is a matter of millimeters out. Outside of writing, he follows UFC, works out, spends time with his dog, and travels. Know More