Nice vs Brest prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Both Nice and Brest will be aiming to return to winning ways in Ligue 1 when they lock horns at the Allianz Riviera Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts were beaten 2-0 by league leaders Lille last time out, while Brest suffered a shock 4-1 defeat to Nantes.

Nice failed to make it two wins from two games last time out as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Lille at the Stade Pierre Mauroy Stadium.

In a game where the Eaglets saw red, Burak Yilmaz and Zeki Celik scored in either half to keep Les Dogues at the top of the league table.

The result saw Nice drop to 10th place in the log, level on points with Metz and four points ahead of Reims.

Amine Gouiri & Khephren Thuram were back training with the squad this afternoon

Meanwhile, Brest saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end when they suffered a 4-1 home defeat against relegation-threatened Nantes last Sunday.

The visitors raced to a comfortable four-goal lead before Romain Faivre grabbed an 83rd-minute consolation goal for the hosts.

The result brought no change to the shape of the table as Brest remain in 14th place, six points off the top half of the table.

Nice vs Brest Head-To-Head

The results of their last 11 meetings have been split right down the middle, with both sides claiming three wins apiece, while five games have ended in draws.

Brest are currently on a three-game unbeaten streak against Sunday’s hosts. Their most recent encounter came back in January’s reverse fixture, when Brest claimed a comfortable 2-0 win.

Nice Form Guide: W-D-L-W-L

Brest Form Guide: L-D-D-W-L

Nice and Brest Team News

Nice

The hosts will be without the services of Myziane Maolida (groin), Jeff Reine-Adelaide (ACL) and Dante (ACL), who have all been ruled out with injuries.

Jordan Lotomba has been suspended for this game after receiving his marching orders last time out.

Injured: Myziane Maolida, Thuram-Ulien, Amine Gouiri, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Dante

Suspended: Jordan Lotomba

Gouiri & Thuram are back to face Brest on Sunday — all the latest from the treatment room.



➡️ https://t.co/DOuB9UiGVe pic.twitter.com/7jt6mW3cut — OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ogcnice_eng) May 7, 2021

Brest

The visitors have their own injury woes. Romain Philippoteaux (hamstring), Sébastien Cibois (ankle), Paul Lasne (ACL) and Christophe Herelle (knee) are sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Romain Philippoteaux, Sébastien Cibois, Paul Lasne, Christophe Herelle

Suspended: None

Nice and Brest Predicted XI

Nice Predicted XI (3-5-2): Walter Daniel Benitez; Jean-Clair Todibo, William Saliba, Flavius Daniliuc; Hicham Boudaoui, Pierre Lees-Melou, Morgan Scheiderlin, Hassane Kamara, Youcef Atal; Rony Lopes, Kasper Dolberg

Brest predicted XI (4-4-2): Gautier Larsonneur, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Brendan Chardonnet, Lilian Brassier, Romain Perraud, Romain Faivre, Haris Belkebla, Hugo Magnetti, Franck Honorat, Gaetan Charbonnier, Steve Mounie

Nice and Brest Prediction

Despite their poor league positions, both sides have had a decent campaign in the French top flight.

Nice head into this tie as the stronger side on paper. Considering the gulf in quality between the teams, we predict Nice will escape with a narrow win.

Prediction: Nice 1-0 Brest