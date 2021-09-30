Nice vs Brest prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Saturday sees Nice face off with Brest in a Ligue 1 game at the Allianz Riviera stadium.

Nice currently sit in fourth place in the table and have impressed greatly, while Brest are in 19th and have yet to win a game.

Can the visitors get off the mark here or will Nice condemn them to more problems?

Nice vs Brest Head-to-Head

Nice have gotten off to a great start to their 2021-22 campaign under new boss Christophe Galtier and are pushing for a spot near the top of the table.

They have won four of their opening seven fixtures - with the eighth being an abandoned match against Marseille - and have scored 15 goals. Only Paris St. Germain have managed more.

Nice did suffer an upset loss at the hands of Lorient on 22 September, but bounced back in style last weekend by hammering Saint-Etienne 0-3.

Brest, meanwhile, have struggled for traction since the current season began.

They haven’t won a game yet and have lost four of their opening eight fixtures, including a home defeat to fellow strugglers Metz last weekend.

Goals have been hard to come by for Brest, with their total of nine scored being the second-lowest in Ligue 1.

Recent results between these sides have been mixed, with three wins for Nice, one for Brest and two draws.

Nice form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Brest form guide: L-D-D-L-L

Nice vs Brest Team News

Nice

Youcef Atal is suspended for this game while a handful of others are injured, but striker Kasper Dolberg should be ready to return.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Hichem Boudaoui, Justin Kluivert, Robson Bambu

Suspended: Youcef Atal

Brest

Lillian Brassier is suspended for Brest, while three others are struggling with injuries.

Injured: Paul Lasne

Doubtful: Sebastien Cibois, Christophe Herelle

Suspended: Lillian Brassier

Nice vs Brest Predicted XI

Nice predicted XI (4-4-2): Walter Benitez, Jean-Clair Todibo, Flavius Daniliuc, Dante, Melvin Bard, Calvin Stengs, Mario Lemina, Khephren Thuram, Hassane Kamara, Andy Delort, Amine Gouiri

Brest predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marco Bizot, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Brendan Chardonnet, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Jere Uronen, Lucien Agoume, Hianga’a M’Bock, Franck Honorat, Romain Faivre, Irvin Cardona, Steve Mounie

Nice vs Brest Prediction

Despite Nice’s upset loss to Lorient, the home side look every bit contenders for Champions League football this season.

Brest, on the other hand, seem destined for a struggle, and it seems unlikely that their luck will change this weekend.

We expect a heavy home win.

Prediction: Nice 3-0 Brest

Edited by Peter P